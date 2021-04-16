SMLA to host online meeting April 22

The Smith Mountain Lake Association plans an online spring meeting April 22 to share its accomplishments in 2020 and detail plans for 2021.

The Zoom webinar will be the second meeting hosted by the SMLA in less than a year. The last meeting was an online town hall held Sept. 29.

SMLA President John Rupnik said the reason for the meeting is to let the public know what the organization is doing. Many lake residents still don’t know what SMLA does, he said, and these meetings give them a better understanding of how their efforts protect the lake.

“Just about everything we do has an impact on the quality of the lake,” Rupnik said.

Some of SMLA’s biggest programs include its water quality monitoring program it conducts through a partnership with Ferrum College, its buffer landscaping program created to prevent harmful chemicals from entering the lake and the SML Water Safety Council that promotes safety on the lake. Rupnik said each of the programs will be discussed along with details of plans for the coming year during the April 22 meeting.

Rupnik will also give updates on programs that SMLA partners with other organizations to provide such as the lake’s vessel pump out program and the upcoming Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake set for next month.