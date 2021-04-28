SMLA webinar encourages community participation

The Smith Mountain Lake Association held a spring webinar last week to provide an update about the advocacy organization’s efforts as well as to encourage more participation from the community.

SMLA President John Rupnik led the evening webinar held on Earth Day, April 22. He listed each of the organization’s past and ongoing projects and how they benefit the lake and surrounding community.

“All of SMLA’s projects are designed to support the mission to protect the water of Smith Mountain Lake and promote safe recreation,” Rupnik said. “SMLA helps you protect your waterfront investment.”

Several lake projects have been accomplished with the help of SMLA, according to Rupnik. Those include creating a boater safety education law that SMLA assisted in lobbying for, developing the water quality monitoring program with Ferrum College and working with Appalachian Power to provide better water level stability.