An overnight winter storm dropped between 1 and 3 inches of snow throughout the region. Roads around Franklin County were snow and ice covered, causing public schools to switch to all virtual learning on Thursday. Responding Fire’s Facebook page reported several vehicle crashes in Glade Hill, Burnt Chimney and Westlake on Thursday morning.
Snow blankets region, schools go virtual
