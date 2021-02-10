Soup's on for area seniors

Thanks to an abundance of donations, Franklin County’s Office of Aging will be able to distribute 300 reusable cloth bags filled with cans of soup, crackers and peanut butter to senior citizens in need.
Aging Services Specialist Flo Brown said the fifth annual Soup for Seniors drive has turned out to be the most successful drive yet.
Brown said this year’s can count is still being tallied, but estimated there were between 7,000 and 7,500 cans donated. That compares to 275 bags and 5,000 cans last year.
She credited the success in part to generous donations from groups, including the Rocky Mount Rotary Club, and community members.
“We want to thank the community for thinking of our senior citizens during the cold months,” Brown said. “Numerous people said they donated because they felt a personal connection like they were helping out their own parents. Pam Chitwood, who was a past president for Rotary, was a big advocate for us in getting a donation from Rotary.”
Chitwood said, “During this year of closings and constant change, we realize life can be very different for everyone in our community. This goes even further for those in our senior population when a trip to the grocery store could be life-threatening for many, including those on oxygen, with low immunities and other serious health conditions.”
Chitwood said the Rocky Mount Rotary Club wanted to respond by sending a donation that could be used to purchase supplies.
“We truly care about our community and want to help in any way we can to give back just as our club motto says ‘Service above Self,’ ” she said.
“I am really impressed and proud to be a part of a community who helps out their senior citizen community during these uncertain times,” Brown said. “This has been a team project for us at the Essig Center, and we are happy to be able to help senior citizens in our community.”
The record-setting food drive comes just after December’s Senior Giving Tree program, which also was sponsored by the county’s Office of Aging. There were more donations of household items, toiletries and warm clothing collected and donated to seniors than in previous years.