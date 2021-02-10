Soup's on for area seniors

Thanks to an abundance of donations, Franklin County’s Office of Aging will be able to distribute 300 reusable cloth bags filled with cans of soup, crackers and peanut butter to senior citizens in need.

Aging Services Specialist Flo Brown said the fifth annual Soup for Seniors drive has turned out to be the most successful drive yet.

Brown said this year’s can count is still being tallied, but estimated there were between 7,000 and 7,500 cans donated. That compares to 275 bags and 5,000 cans last year.

She credited the success in part to generous donations from groups, including the Rocky Mount Rotary Club, and community members.

“We want to thank the community for thinking of our senior citizens during the cold months,” Brown said. “Numerous people said they donated because they felt a personal connection like they were helping out their own parents. Pam Chitwood, who was a past president for Rotary, was a big advocate for us in getting a donation from Rotary.”