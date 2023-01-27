 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spaghetti fundraiser for local family is Saturday

Spaghetti fundraiser for local family is Saturday

Greater Vision Church in Rocky Mount is staging a spaghetti fundraiser for the family of Becky Young Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A meal of spaghetti garlic bread, salad, dessert and drink is available for dine-in or take-out for $10.

The church is on 100 Hale Street behind the Hub Restaurant.

Gospel singing is Sunday at Greater Vision Church

Greater Vision Church in Rocky Mount is staging its fifth Sunday Gospel Singing featuring the Tilley Family this Sunday/

The service starts at 11 a.m.

The church is on 100 Hale Street behind the Hub Restaurant.

