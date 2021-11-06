SPRING FORWARD, FALL BACK

Support Local Journalism
Eastern Standard Time begins Sunday at 2 a.m.
Seven candidates vied for four seats on the Franklin County School Board on Tuesday night. Out of the four seats, two of them were contested. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, it appears that there will be at least two new members of the board.
Prior to the age of 15, Walter McClure hadn’t thought about life beyond his small West Virginia coal town of Greenbrier, and he certainly hadn…
Two men are dead following what apparently was a dispute between family members at a Franklin County home.
Registered voters in Franklin County are eligible to cast ballots Tuesday in statewide and local general elections.
Republican Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin made a campaign stop in Rocky Mount on Wednesday morning at Franklin Restaurant. He…
To celebrate its church’s 125th anniversary, members of St. James United Methodist Church in Ferrum opened a time capsule that had been buried…
Williams had more than 80% of the vote with more than two-thirds of the district's precincts reporting.
Thomas "T.J." Robertson has been held pending trial since early July, when a judge revoked his bond for ordering an "arsenal" of assault-style weapons.
Franklin County High School announced the following students are either on the school's Principal's List or Honor Roll for the first nine week…
