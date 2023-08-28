Danville Police Chief Scott Booth is the finalist for Roanoke's open chief position.

Residents will have a chance to meet Booth at a 6 p.m. Wednesday open house at Berglund Hall in the Berglund Center. The open house is the last step toward a formal job offer.

Booth has served as Danville's chief since 2018 but he's been featured in two other police chief searches over the last year.

Booth was previously a finalist for the police chief position in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, in January, but was not selected for the job.

Before that, he was a finalist for chief of police in Aurora, Colorado, in September 2022, but withdrew his name from consideration.

Booth has stayed relatively close to Virginia throughout his law enforcement career.

Booth got his start in law enforcement at the Richmond Police Department in 1996, according to a page on the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services website.

In 2015, he began working for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority in Washington, D.C.

"In July of 2017, he took a position with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security where he served as the Deputy Federal Security Director for the Charlotte, NC region, coordinating transportation security efforts for the Federal Government," according to Booth's page on the Virginia DCJS website.

Since 2020, Booth has been a member of the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. He currently serves as the commission's vice chairman.

The Monday afternoon city press release announcing Booth and the open house stated that Booth "has a proven track-record of leading the Danville Police Department in community engagement and crime reduction."

Almost exactly a month ago, Booth received the Frederic Milton Thrasher Award, making him one of several Danville public servants to receive recognition from the National Gang Crime Research Center for their efforts to reduce gang-related violence.

Booth is the only Roanoke finalist who has moved forward to the community open house stage of the interview process, city Communications & Community Engagement Specialist Carol Corbin told The Roanoke Times Monday.

"I look forward to introducing Chief Booth to the community on Wednesday and completing the recruitment process so that he is able to join us as soon as practical," City Manager Bob Cowell said in the Monday afternoon press release announcing Booth as the finalist.

The city hasn't formally offered Booth the police chief job, yet, though — if that happens, it will come after Wednesday's open house.

An Aug. 9 press release from the city indicated that an offer to a candidate was expected by Sept. 1. That is still the case, Corbin confirmed Monday.

Danville Register & Bee reporter John Crane contributed to this report.