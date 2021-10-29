Statewide and local races are featured on Tuesday's ballot

Registered voters in Franklin County are eligible to cast ballots Tuesday in statewide and local general elections.
Polls open at 6 a.m. in the county’s 23 precincts and close at 7 p.m.
Voters in all precincts will cast ballots in races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and the local race for the at-large seat on the Franklin County School Board.
There are two contested Virginia House of Delegates races: one in the 9th District, the other in the 22nd District.
The majority of Franklin County’s precincts are in the 9th District, but three are in the 22nd District—Burnt Chimney, Bonbrook and Coopers Cove—while Dudley and Rocky Mount East are in both districts.
There are magisterial district races for school board and board of supervisors on county ballots too.
Besides Dudley, Rocky Mount East, Coopers Cove, Bonbrook and Burnt Chimney the county’s other precincts are Endicott, Ferrum, Henry, Fork Mountain, Snow Creek, Dickinson, Sontag, Waidsboro, Rocky Mount South, Rocky Mount West, Callaway, Hodgesville, Gogginsville, Bowmans, Boones Mill, Scruggs, Glade Hill and Penhook.
Here is a look at individual races:
Governor— Glenn A. Youngkin (Republican Party), Terry R. McAuliffe (Democratic Party), Princess L. Blanding (Liberation Party).
Lieutenant Governor—Winsome E. Sears (Republican Party), Hala S. Ayala (Democratic Party).
Attorney General— Jason S. Miyares (Republican Party), Mark R. Herring (Democratic Party).
The Republican Party chose its candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general via a convention; the Democratic Party chose its candidates in open, statewide primaries contested in June.
McAuliffe previously served a four-year term as governor ending in 2018 and seeks to become the first candidate since Mills Godwin to serve a second term in the office.
In Virginia, the lieutenant governor and attorney general can serve unlimited consecutive terms; however, the governor is not eligible to serve consecutive terms, thus current office holder Ralph Northam is not eligible to run for re-election.
Ayala and Miyares are members of the House of Delegates and Sears served is a former member of that body (2002-2004).
Herring is seeking a third consecutive term as attorney general; he was first elected in 2013 and re-elected in 2017.
9th District House of Delegates—This race is a contest between first-time candidates Wren M. Williams (Republican Party) of Patrick County and Bridgette N. Craighead (Democratic Party) of Franklin County.
The 9th House District covers parts of Franklin and Henry counties and all of Patrick County.
Williams defeated incumbent 9th House District Delegate Charles Poindexter for the nomination in a party primary in June.
Williams is the former chairman of the Patrick County Republican Party.
Craighead was instrumental in the establishment of the local Black Lives Matter chapter.
22nd District House of Delegates—Three candidates are vying for the seat: incumbent Kathy J. Byron (Republican Party), Gregory K. “Greg’’; Eaton (Democratic Party) and Sarah R. Jerose (Libertarian Party).
Byron bested the party challenge of Isaiah Knight in June.
The race for the at-large seat on the school board. is between incumbent Penny Edwards Blue and M. Kevin David.
These precincts are in the Boone District where incumbent R.A. “Ronnie’’ Thompson is running unopposed for the board of supervisors and Dawn H. McCray is running unopposed for the school board: Boones Mill, Bonbrook and Coopers Cove.
In Rocky Mount’s four precincts, incumbent Mike S. Carter seeks re-election to the board of supervisors and incumbent Jeff T. Worley is running for re-election to the school board.
Neither is facing opposition.
In Snow Creek, incumbent W. Leland Mitchell is running for re-election to the board of supervisors and is unopposed.
In the school board race, there are three write-in candidates: incumbent Gordon (G.B.) Washburn Jr., who has served on the board for two decades, Gregory Maxwell and Carletta Whiting.
In-Person Absentee (Early Voting) has been available to registered county voters since Sept. 17 at the Franklin County Government Center, Voter Registration Office.
The last day to vote via this method is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Those who opt to vote absentee by mail had until last Friday to request a ballot.
To be counted, these ballots must be post marked on or before election day and received at the Voter Registration and Elections Office by noon (Virginia time) Tuesday.