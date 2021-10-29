Statewide and local races are featured on Tuesday's ballot

Registered voters in Franklin County are eligible to cast ballots Tuesday in statewide and local general elections.

Polls open at 6 a.m. in the county’s 23 precincts and close at 7 p.m.

Voters in all precincts will cast ballots in races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general and the local race for the at-large seat on the Franklin County School Board.

There are two contested Virginia House of Delegates races: one in the 9th District, the other in the 22nd District.

The majority of Franklin County’s precincts are in the 9th District, but three are in the 22nd District—Burnt Chimney, Bonbrook and Coopers Cove—while Dudley and Rocky Mount East are in both districts.

There are magisterial district races for school board and board of supervisors on county ballots too.

Besides Dudley, Rocky Mount East, Coopers Cove, Bonbrook and Burnt Chimney the county’s other precincts are Endicott, Ferrum, Henry, Fork Mountain, Snow Creek, Dickinson, Sontag, Waidsboro, Rocky Mount South, Rocky Mount West, Callaway, Hodgesville, Gogginsville, Bowmans, Boones Mill, Scruggs, Glade Hill and Penhook.

Here is a look at individual races: