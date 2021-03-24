Students earn top honors at regional science and engineering fair

Ten Franklin County High School students who attend Roanoke Valley Governor’s School earned top honors at the Western Virginia Regional Science and Engineering Fair.
The event, hosted by Hollins University, Virginia Western Community College and Roanoke College, was held virtually last weekend due to the ongoing pandemic.
Students from Roanoke City and Roanoke County public schools also participated.
Categories included animal sciences, cellular and molecular biology, computational biology, environmental engineering, engineering mechanics, earth and environmental sciences, materials science, microbiology, plant sciences and systems software.
The following FCHS students earned awards for their projects:
Ryan Mollin (12th grade) won second place and the Ricoh Sustainable Development Award for a project titled “The Effect of an Invasive Species-Derived Herbicide on Other Inhibitory, Non-Native Flora.”
Madison Brown (11th grade) won a first place award for “Using CRISPR-Cas9 to Edit Human Breast Cancer Fibroblasts in Cell Culture.”
Paulo Carey (10th grade) and Parker Chapman (10th grade) won a first place award for their project, “Alternatives for Corn Based Biofuel.
Shane Cockram (11th grade) and Liam May (11th grade) placed first for their project, “Time Management Assistance Program.”
Alex Kurtz (10th grade) and Eliza Quesenberry (12th grade) placed second for their project, “Transferring Text to Auditory Language for the Visually Impaired.”
Brayden Whitlow (10th grade) won a third place award for “Utilizing Python and Machine Learning to Analyze the Validity of News Articles.”
Cynthia Lin (11th grade) won a first place award for “The Effect of Trametes veriscolor Infused Bandages on Staphylococcus epidermidis.”
Students who won first place will advance to the Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair.
Lin’s project was named a grand award winner, qualified for the state fair, as well as the International Science and Engineering Fair.
“These students faced many challenges this year,” said Jodie Robinson, the gifted coordinator for Franklin County Public Schools. “Conducting research this year was challenging due to the pandemic and limited lab time due to reduced in person attendance and inclement weather days. I am so proud of their perseverance. Our students continue to amaze us!”