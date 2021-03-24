Students earn top honors at regional science and engineering fair

Alex Kurtz (10th grade) and Eliza Quesenberry (12th grade) placed second for their project, “Transferring Text to Auditory Language for the Visually Impaired.”

Brayden Whitlow (10th grade) won a third place award for “Utilizing Python and Machine Learning to Analyze the Validity of News Articles.”

Cynthia Lin (11th grade) won a first place award for “The Effect of Trametes veriscolor Infused Bandages on Staphylococcus epidermidis.”

Students who won first place will advance to the Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair.

Lin’s project was named a grand award winner, qualified for the state fair, as well as the International Science and Engineering Fair.

“These students faced many challenges this year,” said Jodie Robinson, the gifted coordinator for Franklin County Public Schools. “Conducting research this year was challenging due to the pandemic and limited lab time due to reduced in person attendance and inclement weather days. I am so proud of their perseverance. Our students continue to amaze us!”