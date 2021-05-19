Students 'JAM' at Harvester in final concert

Six of the eight students enrolled in the Junior Appalachian Musicians program of Franklin County performed during a live concert at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount on Tuesday afternoon.

The program, which is an affiliate of the larger nonprofit JAM organization founded in 2008, teaches students how to play and dance to traditional, old-time and bluegrass music.

Today, there are more than 50 affiliates in Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the JAM website. One of a dozen in Virginia, the Franklin County program operates under the umbrella of the Smith Mountain Arts Council, a nonprofit whose mission is to foster participation in the enjoyment of the visual, performing and literary arts.

With schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students met regularly at the Rocky Mount Farmers’ Market starting in September before moving to the Harvester in October, according to Jim Mullens, a retired school administrator who started the Franklin County program in 2014.

Musician and JAM teacher Guy Ferguson of Moneta served as this year’s only instructor, teaching guitar and mandolin.

The next JAM program for students ages 11 to 16 starts again in September, Mullens said.

More information is available at www.jamkids.org/franklin.