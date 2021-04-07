Students reach out to community with bags of HOPE

“Law enforcement might be the first advocate to try to help them out,” McClung said.

“The groups the students identified ranged from homeless people, individuals displaced from fire or natural disaster, veterans with health or physical issues, foster children being removed from unsuitable homes and people dealing with addiction,” he said. “The bags contained a bunch of personal hygiene items, socks, crayons, coloring books and stuffed animals for children.”

Among the students, teachers and officers, response to the HOPE bags has been positive.

“I’m so glad to help the community, anything from people who are homeless to women who have escaped abusive relationships,” student Donald Lampley said.

“I always believed in helping and caring for one another and I personally volunteered in soup kitchens and natural disaster places. This is different. This is about my home,” said James Pagans, another student. “I’m, of course, going to care so much and try everything in my power to help and give back to my neighbors and friends.”

Irish added, “I’m incredibly grateful that my class has been able to come together to help the community during a time when all of us have become so used to being separated. Hopefully a small bag can make a big difference.”

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office First Lt. Terry Dameron attended FCHS and studied criminal justice at Radford University. He told the class that it was things like the HOPE bags that made him want to come back to the county and serve. “This is just amazing,” he said. “Thank you.”