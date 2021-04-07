Students reach out to community with bags of HOPE

Through the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle Tech students at Franklin County High School are reaching out to people in the county who may need a little help by putting together bags of HOPE, an acronym for Helping Other People Everyday.
The 11th graders used their own money to purchase items for the HOPE bags with local businesses also contributing. Thirty-two bags were prepared with the initial goal being 15 bags.
Last Thursday, five officers from the sheriff’s office attended the Law and Order class taught by Taylor Irish and Brian McClung to receive the bags. The bags will go into patrol cars for officers to use when they encounter those in the community in difficult situations.
Before receiving the bags, the officers talked to the students about their work and fielded questions. “Everything we do here is for our community,” said Capt. Erik Mollin.
The officers had common themes in their remarks, sharing how blessed they felt to be working in Franklin County and expressing their appreciation for the community’s support.
“There’s a lot more to what we do than just arrest people,” said McClung, who works in law enforcement in addition to teaching criminal justice.
Knowing there are people in need in the community that the students weren’t in a position to physically help led to the HOPE bags project. The project, Irish said, was designed by the students to help answer the question, “How can we help you help them?”
Community service is an aspect of the high school’s Eagle Tech program. Eagle Tech is part of New Tech education, which, according to the FCHS website, is a “project-based learning pathway that equips students with leadership and entrepreneurial skills to prepare them for real-world success. It promotes a culture of trust, respect and responsibility in which students learn self-direction, project management, how to take feedback and effective communication.”
The Law and Order class has two components: criminal justice and U.S.-Virginia history. McClung covers the criminal justice piece while Irish focuses on history. The HOPE bags were the final chapter in a monthlong project that started with the Civil War.
Students then wrote newspaper articles from the perspective of a northerner or a southerner and discussed how there can be bias in journalism. They also researched eight groups for causes such as prison reform and aid for the mentally and visually impaired. Within those groups, McClung said the students “picked someone that didn’t just see a need but took action.” One example was Helen Keller as an advocate for the visually impaired.
The students saw law enforcement officers as modern-day advocates for people who need help and wanted to help them help others. Students identified groups with whom the officers may come in contact and then figured out what items people may need to make them and their situation better.
“Law enforcement might be the first advocate to try to help them out,” McClung said.
“The groups the students identified ranged from homeless people, individuals displaced from fire or natural disaster, veterans with health or physical issues, foster children being removed from unsuitable homes and people dealing with addiction,” he said. “The bags contained a bunch of personal hygiene items, socks, crayons, coloring books and stuffed animals for children.”
Among the students, teachers and officers, response to the HOPE bags has been positive.
“I’m so glad to help the community, anything from people who are homeless to women who have escaped abusive relationships,” student Donald Lampley said.
“I always believed in helping and caring for one another and I personally volunteered in soup kitchens and natural disaster places. This is different. This is about my home,” said James Pagans, another student. “I’m, of course, going to care so much and try everything in my power to help and give back to my neighbors and friends.”
Irish added, “I’m incredibly grateful that my class has been able to come together to help the community during a time when all of us have become so used to being separated. Hopefully a small bag can make a big difference.”
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office First Lt. Terry Dameron attended FCHS and studied criminal justice at Radford University. He told the class that it was things like the HOPE bags that made him want to come back to the county and serve. “This is just amazing,” he said. “Thank you.”