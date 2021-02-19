Students receive recognition for academic growth

With schools across the nation focused on school students’ learning loss, Rocky Mount Elementary School has decided to focus on achievement and growth.
“We know many families have worked hard at home to support learning and our teachers have certainly aimed high for academic success in the middle of the pandemic,” Rocky Mount Elementary Principal Lisa Newell said. “I think it is important to remember that many children are working hard to achieve academic growth.”
Newell and Assistant Principal Joshua Grice decided to honor all students in third through fifth grades that met the benchmark or made academic improvement in reading or math by giving each student a medal. Scores on the MAP, or Measures of Academic Progress, tests were used to determine medal recipients. With the test scores being nationally normed, the school knows the tests are an accurate measure for academic growth.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classroom groups have not been able to mix for an assembly to celebrate the students’ progress, so Newell and Grice took the awards to each classroom. Newell said 109 math medals and 89 reading medals were awarded. There are more awards to be given to the younger students, she said, and more classroom celebrations are being planned.
The school’s three third-grade teachers, Meagan Funck, Brittany Jewell and Paige Saufley expressed appreciation for their students’ efforts and said they were glad to see their achievements celebrated.
“It looked like they won the Olympics with all those medals,” Saufley said. “They should be proud of themselves for all their hard work despite the obstacles and hurdles of this school year.”
Lily Jackson, a student in Isabel LeMay’s fourth grade class, said, “I felt great that I got two medals. I was very proud of myself.”
At Lee M. Waid Elementary School, Principal Anitra Holland said while the school wasn’t celebrating MAP test results, they have focused on seeing improvements in positive behavior.
To celebrate those achievements, a special STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) activity that included the arts (STEAM) was planned with the school’s parent teacher organization and parents providing the supplies. The activity, which got the students off the computers and working with their hands, had them building the tallest snowmen using marshmallows and other materials.
Kara Bernard, coordinator of assessments and grants and homeschool coordinator for Franklin County Public Schools, said she would have to survey the schools to see if others were hosting celebrations based on MAP assessments. “However, I do know that all elementary schools celebrate student growth, whether that be for academics or behavior.”