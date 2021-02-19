Students receive recognition for academic growth

With schools across the nation focused on school students’ learning loss, Rocky Mount Elementary School has decided to focus on achievement and growth.

“We know many families have worked hard at home to support learning and our teachers have certainly aimed high for academic success in the middle of the pandemic,” Rocky Mount Elementary Principal Lisa Newell said. “I think it is important to remember that many children are working hard to achieve academic growth.”

Newell and Assistant Principal Joshua Grice decided to honor all students in third through fifth grades that met the benchmark or made academic improvement in reading or math by giving each student a medal. Scores on the MAP, or Measures of Academic Progress, tests were used to determine medal recipients. With the test scores being nationally normed, the school knows the tests are an accurate measure for academic growth.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, classroom groups have not been able to mix for an assembly to celebrate the students’ progress, so Newell and Grice took the awards to each classroom. Newell said 109 math medals and 89 reading medals were awarded. There are more awards to be given to the younger students, she said, and more classroom celebrations are being planned.