Students will stick to hybrid schedule for now

The Franklin County School Board heard an assessment Monday afternoon of what it would take to have students back in the classroom for at least four days a week under pandemic conditions.
The board’s consensus, ultimately, was that conditions aren’t right for making that leap, at least not yet. Schools Superintendent Mark Church recommended setting a goal to make that change next semester as opposed to implementing it for the second nine weeks.
Board Vice Chairman Jeff Worley pointed out that the county is the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases. “We’re in the red,” he said.
On Sept. 8, the day school started, “we had 251 cases in Franklin County,” said Gills Creek Representative Jon Atchue. “Today we have 806. That’s an increase of 321%.” With seven weeks of school gone past, “600 more people in our community, who are parents, who are brothers, who are commuting back and forth, have COVID. That is a huge increase. The environment’s different.”
The impetus for Monday’s presentation and discussion came from the Oct. 12 meeting. After sharing anecdotes of frustrated parents, overwhelmed teachers, and students failing to keep up with online coursework, the board tasked the school administration with assembling a plan that outlined how to hold in-person classes four or five days a week while also offering virtual instruction.
At present, the school system is mostly operating on a hybrid schedule. For the students on that schedule, half attend classes in person Monday and Tuesday, and the other half attend Thursday and Friday, with virtual classes on all remaining weekdays. Some special education students attend four days a week.
According to staff presentations at Monday’s meeting (held at the school board office and livestreamed on YouTube), combining the Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Friday students so that all attend at the same time would make it impossible to keep desks 6 feet apart, the recommended distance for impeding the transmission of the virus, and in some classes even having desks 3 feet apart would not be possible. The change would also make maintaining social distancing on buses extremely difficult for most routes and impossible for some.
“We’re in the proverbial ‘caught between a rock and a hard place,’” said P.D. Hambrick, who represents the Union Hall District. “We’re just in a situation right now where, you know, we’re doing the best we can with what we have. We’re kind of shooting in the dark and hoping we hit the target.”
As there are households that have opted for all-virtual learning, administrators had warned the board at the Oct. 12 meeting that the school lacks the staff to accommodate the online-only learners and return to a five days a week class schedule.
At that meeting, the board told staff to survey parents and teachers about returning to school five days a week. Though the results of the surveys were not discussed in depth Monday, school board Member-at-large Penny Blue described the results from parents as about 60% favoring fuller reopening.
“Most of our teachers do not want to come back for a five day week,” Atchue said.
Atchue and Penny Blue, the board’s member-at-large, advocated for maintaining the hybrid schedule and taking steps to make it work better.
“With the current schedule,” Blue asked, “how do we give some of these teachers relief,” so they don’t have to spend 16 hours a day or more handling their classwork.
“They’re stressed,” Hambrick said. Board members described teachers coming from the classroom and conducting virtual teaching in the evenings.
Blue emphasized repeatedly that the school board cannot solve this crisis alone. “We need to reach out beyond the school system,” she said, asserting that compliance with COVID-19 restrictions has to be consistent throughout the county in order for the school system to consider more in-person classes. “There are other agencies that need to come to the table and help us make this work for everybody.”
Board members were encouraged by feedback that suggests difficulties students are having with online learning aren’t because the children can’t grasp the lessons. “It’s not an issue of them not learning the material; it’s an issue of them turning in their work,” said Board Chairwoman Julie Nix.
Regarding the struggles teachers are having, Nix said changing to a new plan too quickly will make things harder. “Even though hybrid is difficult, it’s what they’re getting used to and it’s getting easier for them as they go.”
Boone District Representative Donna Cosmato raised questions about what can be done to help families that don’t have internet, citing an example of a mother sitting with seven children in her car in a school parking lot to access the Wi-Fi, “juggling laptops and knapsacks and trying to do schoolwork” for three hours.
Church said that with the help of grant funding, the school system has given out more than 90 internet hotspots to families, and is looking to give out more. “It is helping some. I can’t help folks who don’t have a data signal at all. We’ve had families that have connected with us and we are seeing some success with that.”
The board also heard from staff about efforts being made to give assistance to parents having difficulty with the virtual platforms, including home visits by principals.
“We’re not going to change,” ceded Snow Creek Representative G.B. Washburn, who had been arguing for making the switch to five days in the second nine weeks. “From the conversations tonight, there’s a lot of positive things that are being done.”
In December 2019, Church announced that he intended to retire in August, but in March, when the COVID-19 crisis began in earnest, he agreed to stay on through December of this year. The school board scheduled interviews from Oct. 13 through Monday in the search for his replacement.
