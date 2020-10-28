Students will stick to hybrid schedule for now

Regarding the struggles teachers are having, Nix said changing to a new plan too quickly will make things harder. “Even though hybrid is difficult, it’s what they’re getting used to and it’s getting easier for them as they go.”

Boone District Representative Donna Cosmato raised questions about what can be done to help families that don’t have internet, citing an example of a mother sitting with seven children in her car in a school parking lot to access the Wi-Fi, “juggling laptops and knapsacks and trying to do schoolwork” for three hours.

Church said that with the help of grant funding, the school system has given out more than 90 internet hotspots to families, and is looking to give out more. “It is helping some. I can’t help folks who don’t have a data signal at all. We’ve had families that have connected with us and we are seeing some success with that.”

The board also heard from staff about efforts being made to give assistance to parents having difficulty with the virtual platforms, including home visits by principals.

“We’re not going to change,” ceded Snow Creek Representative G.B. Washburn, who had been arguing for making the switch to five days in the second nine weeks. “From the conversations tonight, there’s a lot of positive things that are being done.”

In December 2019, Church announced that he intended to retire in August, but in March, when the COVID-19 crisis began in earnest, he agreed to stay on through December of this year. The school board scheduled interviews from Oct. 13 through Monday in the search for his replacement.