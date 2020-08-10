Sunken boats raise questions for officials

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE - Earlier this summer, another boat sank below the waters of Smith Mountain Lake. The submerged vessel once again raises the question of what can be done to remove it and who is responsible?
The 40-foot Gibson houseboat is sitting just below the lake’s surface at Virginia Dare Marina. It is the latest of nearly a dozen sunken boats that are known to be in the lake.
The Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council began looking into the issue earlier this year. They are collecting information on sunken boats in an effort to raise awareness, as well as push to find ways to have them removed.
Neil Harrington, SML Water Safety Council member and member of the SML Marine Volunteer Fire Department, is participating in the effort. He said at least six of the dozen or so boats counted so far are navigational hazards for other boats traveling on the lake, including the one at Virginia Dare Marina.
Garret Meyer, co-owner of Virginia Dare Marina, is unsure what to do with the sunken boat at their rental slips since local officials have said it is out of their hands and the boat’s owner refuses to take responsibility. He said the boat initially sank on June 18 shortly after a new owner did some work on it.
The Department of Wildlife Resources was one of the organizations that responded to the sunken boat. Sgt. Tim Dooley said while they can help in getting information on the boat’s owner, there is not much else they can do. Boats that sink while docked are not treated as reportable boating incidents.
“There is really not a lot we can do,” Dooley said. “We’ve really been more of a supporting role.”
The DWR has looked into the issue of sunken boats in recent months. Dooley said another boat sank earlier this year at a dock near Smith Mountain Lake State Park. Fortunately, the owner was able to get the boat raised.
According to Dooley, getting boats out of the water soon after they sink doesn’t always happen. “In my experience, this is quite a mess.”
The Department of Environmental Quality also responds to sunken boats at the lake and was also on the scene shortly after the boat sank at Virginia Dare Marina. Alan Linkenhoker with DEQ’s Blue Ridge Regional office said the organization doesn’t have a lot of options when it comes to getting a boat raised.
DEQ spent more than $10,000 working to contain the gas and oil spilled from the sunken boat at Virginia Dare Marina by placing a boom and oil absorbent pads in the water. Linkenhoker said they are seeking legal means to try and recover the cost from the boat’s owner.
As for raising the vessel, Linkenhoker said there is a fund that can be used in extreme cases to raise a sunken boat when it is leaking excessive amounts of gas and oil. Using the fund to raise the boat was considered at first, he said, before the leaking subsided.
Linkenhoker said DEQ has limited funds when responding to environmental emergencies and sunken boats are no longer an immediate public hazard once they stop leaking gas and oil. After inspecting the boat for several weeks, Linkenhoker said the boat was no longer leaking substantial amounts.
Meyer said the location of the boat is taking up two boat slips at the marina. Since they can’t be rented, he said the marina is losing $500 a month.
With a cost of between $5,000 and $10,000, Meyer said removing the boat themselves is not an option. He was also told that moving the boat was not an option since that would mean they would be taking responsibility and would be on the hook for any fines or charges going forward. The boat’s owner still refuses to take responsibility, he said.
It seems that most owners who allow their boats to sink get away with it relatively unpunished. There is only one known case were a boat owner was jailed after failing to remove it from the water after it sank.
A Lynchburg woman was jailed in 2006 after she failed to remove a sunken houseboat that had sunk at a dock near Virginia Dare Marina. According to news reports, the woman was charged with illegal dumping. Neither Dooley nor Linkenhoker knew the details of the case or how it differed from other sunken vessels around the lake that have not been removed.
While Dooley said there may not be much that can be done for sunken boats currently in the lake, he suggested an option for counties going forward. County leaders should enact an ordinance to combat the issue that would force the owner’s of sunken boats to remove them.
“To me, that would be the best remedy,” Dooley said.
