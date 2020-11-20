Supervisors back voters decision to keep statue where it is

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors closed a chapter in the ongoing debate over the courthouse’s Confederate statue on Tuesday. Supervisors unanimously voted to keep the monument where it is, following the results of the referendum on the ballot Nov. 3.
While supervisors agreed to keep the monument at its current location in front of the county courthouse, there was discussion about adding a plaque that would provide context on its history. There were also multiple people in attendance who vowed to continue fighting to have the statue moved to a different location.
The final results of the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot were 31.42% in favor of moving the statue from the courthouse to a location of appropriate historical significance and 68.58% against. While a majority of county residents voted to keep the statue where it was, several supervisors said those who voted to move it shouldn’t be ignored.
Before voting on the issue, Blackwater District representative Ronnie Mitchell shared several ideas from a diversity and inclusion committee he formed on how to help bring the two opposing sides of the debate together. One suggestion was the inclusion of a plaque that would provide context to the statue and the Confederate soldiers it represents.
“Maybe the county can do that so it puts in context who these men were and why they were fighting for what they were fighting for,” Mitchell said.
Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum agreed with the addition of a plaque. He said it would provide a better explanation of what the statue represents. He said members of the Black community could provide input on what should be included on it.
“We can’t forget about the 30% that were on the losing side of that argument,” Tatum said.
Both Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith and Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff also expressed their support for a plaque.
Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson urged supervisors to come to a vote on the statue before discussing the addition of a plaque. “The other arguments that have been raised for these other groups for a plaque or whatever to go up there, that’s a whole ‘nother story for a whole ‘nother day, and I wouldn’t be opposed to talking about that. But that is not what it’s about today.”
Thompson made a motion to keep the statue at its current location, which passed unanimously. Following the vote, supervisors agreed to table the discussion of the plaque for its December meeting.
During the public comment period on Tuesday, several speakers shared their disappointment with the board’s decision to keep the statue where it is. Kimberly Johnson did not hide her frustration when speaking to supervisors.
“I am so angry,” Johnson said. “I have been here talking to you for how long now? And I find out today that you vote 7-0 to keep that statue there.”
Bernadette Lark was also vocal in her anger over the board’s decision. She told supervisors that people of color shouldn’t be forced to walk past Confederate monuments.
“Thank God almighty there’s a wave of change coming through, and you won’t be able to stop it,” Lark said. “You need to stop your wicked ways, take down the racist symbols and get your souls right.”
Henry Turnage, who has spoken against the statue previously, said he would continue fighting to remove it from the courthouse. “You guys have the voting power and the rights, but I will fight on,” he said.
A public hearing also held on Tuesday concerned removing a berm at Lakewatch Plantation near Westlake Corner. The 10-foot high berm, located in front of several properties and businesses there, was included as a proffer when the development was approved by the county in 2005.
Tim Reith, owner of The Copper Kettle, which is located in Lakewatch, organized the request with other Lakewatch property owners to remove it. His and other businesses aren’t visible to vehicles along Virginia 122, he said, and it’s negatively impacting his business and preventing other new businesses from setting up shop there.
“I know of two of the realtors that have lost potential sales because of the berm,” Reith said.
Supervisors agreed to change the proffer to reduce the berm’s size requirement from 10 feet to 2 feet. The vote was 5-0 with both Ronnie Mitchell and Snow Creek District representative Leland Mitchell abstaining due to what they said was a conflict of interest.
Supervisors also agreed to provide a $500 bonus to all members of the volunteer fire and EMS in the county who have responded to calls for service since the start of the pandemic in March. Funds will be provided from a COVID-19 response contingency fund set up for the county.
The bonuses will also be provided to volunteers in other localities who respond to calls in Franklin County, including the Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire Department and Cool Branch Fire and Rescue departments. The cost of the bonuses is estimated at $200,000.
