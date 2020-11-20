Supervisors back voters decision to keep statue where it is

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors closed a chapter in the ongoing debate over the courthouse’s Confederate statue on Tuesday. Supervisors unanimously voted to keep the monument where it is, following the results of the referendum on the ballot Nov. 3.

While supervisors agreed to keep the monument at its current location in front of the county courthouse, there was discussion about adding a plaque that would provide context on its history. There were also multiple people in attendance who vowed to continue fighting to have the statue moved to a different location.

The final results of the referendum on the Nov. 3 ballot were 31.42% in favor of moving the statue from the courthouse to a location of appropriate historical significance and 68.58% against. While a majority of county residents voted to keep the statue where it was, several supervisors said those who voted to move it shouldn’t be ignored.

Before voting on the issue, Blackwater District representative Ronnie Mitchell shared several ideas from a diversity and inclusion committee he formed on how to help bring the two opposing sides of the debate together. One suggestion was the inclusion of a plaque that would provide context to the statue and the Confederate soldiers it represents.