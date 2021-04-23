Supervisors snuff out proposed cigarette tax

A proposed 15-cent tax on tobacco products was shot down by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The vote came as the county finalized its budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

County staff first proposed the tobacco tax last month as an option to provide additional revenue for the county. Virginia passed legislation last year that allowed localities to tax tobacco products at a rate of up to 40 cents per pack starting July 1. Franklin County proposed starting the tax Jan. 1, 2022.

The 15-cent tax was estimated to provide $75,000 in additional revenue for the county in its first year, according to finance director Brian Carter. He said the amount was likely to double after the tax has been in effect for a full fiscal year.

Several convenience store owners in the county attended Tuesday’s public hearing to voice their opposition to the tax. Each said that the tax would hurt their business.

Jay Patel, who owns a store in Windy Gap, said that more than 50% of his and other convenience store revenue comes from cigarette sales. “If the cigarette price goes up, the revenue goes down,” he said.