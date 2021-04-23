Supervisors snuff out proposed cigarette tax

A proposed 15-cent tax on tobacco products was shot down by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday. The vote came as the county finalized its budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
County staff first proposed the tobacco tax last month as an option to provide additional revenue for the county. Virginia passed legislation last year that allowed localities to tax tobacco products at a rate of up to 40 cents per pack starting July 1. Franklin County proposed starting the tax Jan. 1, 2022.
The 15-cent tax was estimated to provide $75,000 in additional revenue for the county in its first year, according to finance director Brian Carter. He said the amount was likely to double after the tax has been in effect for a full fiscal year.
Several convenience store owners in the county attended Tuesday’s public hearing to voice their opposition to the tax. Each said that the tax would hurt their business.
Jay Patel, who owns a store in Windy Gap, said that more than 50% of his and other convenience store revenue comes from cigarette sales. “If the cigarette price goes up, the revenue goes down,” he said.
The tax would not have an impact on large franchise stores in the county, Patel said. He claimed it would be his and other small business owners that would be hurt the most.
Following the public hearing, supervisors unanimously came out against the tax. Blackwater District representative Ronnie Mitchell said it would hurt county residents as well as tobacco farmers.
“My family has been farming tobacco since about 1850,” Mitchell said. “I don’t want to vote for anything that will be more detrimental to our farmers.”
Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter said customers would just go outside the county to purchase cigarettes if a tax was approved. That could hurt local businesses, he said.
“It’s going to be an undo burden on these store owners and decrease their revenue,” Carter said.
Carter and Blue Ridge District representative Tim Tatum both questioned if the cost of implementing the tax would exceed any revenue created from the it. Tatum stated he was in favor of the tax initially, but said he changed his mind after hearing of the possible additional workload for county staff to implement the tax.
Carter said the cost to enact the tax wasn’t worth the revenue. “It doesn’t look like there is enough money that is going to come from this tax to justify what we are going to have to spend to enact it,” he said.
Following discussion, supervisors voted 7-0 to deny the proposed cigarette tax.
Transient occupancy tax
Supervisors approved a 2% increase to the county’s transient occupancy tax on Tuesday in a split vote. Starting July 1, the tax will increase from 5% to 7% for anyone staying at hotels, motels, campgrounds or short-term rentals in the county.
The tax increase is expected to bring in an additional $50,000 in revenue for the county. The additional funds will be used to promote tourism in the county, according to finance director Brian Carter.
No residents attended the public hearing on the transient occupancy tax increase. Following the public hearing, supervisors also gave no discussion before coming to a vote.
The vote was 4-3 to approve the tax increase. Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff, Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell and Gills Creek representative Lorie Smith all voted against the increase.
Virginia Furniture Market
An expansion of Virginia Furniture Market in Rocky Mount was given the OK on Tuesday. Supervisors voted 6-0 with R. Mitchell abstaining.
Company owner Joel Shepherd requested a special use permit to allow for the construction of a 120,000-square-foot distribution facility on 8 acres along U.S. 220 South. He said the facility would be a $10 million investment into Franklin County.