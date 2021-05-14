Swap some seeds, plants at Saturday's plant sale

Blue Ridge Institute and Museum at Ferrum College will host its first plant and seed swap Saturday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Plant-lovers of all ages are invited to bring their favorite plants and seeds to swap with someone else for what they may have.

Tables and chairs will be set up at the Leo Scott Pavilion located at the BRIM’s 1800s farm.

“I thought it was a service we could offer the community that fits with our mission,” said Rebecca Austin, farm manager and BRIM coordinator of outreach education. “With the pandemic and the renewed interest in gardening, the time seemed right.”

All plants or seeds will be accepted.

Some participants are bringing bee balm, zinnia seeds and ground-covering plants such as creeping Jenny, Austin said.

BRIM will also sell some of its heirloom seeds, including mammoth sunflowers, which are planted in or around its garden and farm.

The event is free to the public and family-friendly.

Families are encouraged to bring their children.