Talent Search program opens to middle school students

Students attending Benjamin Franklin Middle School can apply to Talent Search, a federally funded program that connects students with resources to help them go to college.

The free program, offered through Virginia Tech’s TRIO Programs, is geared toward students who are income-eligible or the first generation in their family to attend college. Throughout the year, students can learn from Talent Search advisors about career exploration, goal setting and improving study skills.

“Helping students find a career path that excites them is an amazing process to be a part of,” said Frances Clark, director of Virginia Tech TRIO Programs. “Through Talent Search, we can help students find and open the doors that will lead them to their goals.”

Once accepted into the program, students can participate in Talent Search throughout the duration of their time in middle school and into high school without reapplying, according to Austin Pryor, assistant director of Talent Search.

Virginia Tech’s Talent Search program currently serves about 680 students in 23 middle and high schools, including Franklin County High School, and sees more than 80% of its participants enroll in colleges and universities after high school graduation.