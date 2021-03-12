Tasting room set to open in spring if supervisors give approval

Turner said the idea for her distillery and tasting room would be to give customers the opportunity to taste the moonshine she sells before buying it. She expects to have several varieties of flavored moonshine. The flavors she is considering include banana, watermelon and peach. Those varieties will also change throughout the year, she said.

The process in finding a good flavor can be challenging, Turner said. While some things mix together well, others do not. A recent attempt at a peppermint moonshine did not go well. “It was awful,” she admitted.

The idea for the business had been something Turner had discussed with her father for a few years. She said it wasn’t until she visited Davis Valley Distillery in Rural Retreat that the idea began to take shape.

Turner formed a partnership with the distillery to provide the moonshine. She would then take that moonshine and add her own flavors to sell at the Westlake tasting room.

Turner considered locations in Roanoke, Rocky Mount and other spaces around Smith Mountain Lake before finding the one in Westlake. She began setting up the business in January with plans to open this spring.

In the months since moving into the location, Turner said she invested time and money into the space painting, decorating, purchasing a sign, obtaining permits in addition to paying monthly rent. She said she is hopeful for a positive outcome at next month’s meeting.