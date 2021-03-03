Teachers, staff receive second vaccine

By Friday, more than 800 Franklin County teachers and staff will have received their second COVID-19 vaccine, according to Jason Guilliams, Franklin County Public Schools’ director of operations. The first of two vaccination clinics was held last Friday, with another one scheduled for March 5, Guilliams said.

At press time, 1,296,491 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 686,289 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 10,982 doses have been administered with 3,468 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. In Henry County, 8,787 doses were administered with 2,296 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 2,617 doses were admininstered with 673 people fully vaccinated, and 2,662 doses were given in Patrick County, with 714 people fully vaccinated.

The Virginia Department of Health is taking registrations for the COVID-19 vaccine through its statewide registry. To register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Positive casesVirginia Department of Health reported 3,721 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 127 hospitalizations and 54 deaths.