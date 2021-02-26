The Franklin Center offers new opportunities

At 35 years of age, it’s been a while since Truster left high school. He didn’t finish because the bullying, due to his having Asperger’s (mild case), had gotten so bad. He added, “It was a nightmare down in Florida trying to find a job that paid decently and accepted someone handicapped.”

Since high school, Truster has been fishing and working odd jobs. In order to improve his job opportunities, he set out to finish his secondary education. After earning his GED he wants to attend Woodrow Wilson, a trade school in Roanoke for people with disabilities so that he can study landscaping.

In addition to Hamrick, Truster’s GED instructor, Lisa Swain, is quite proud of Truster. “His dedication to working in class and studying is exemplary. He has made great improvements, is focused, asks questions and has wonderful goals for his future. I enjoy working with him and look forward to his continued success.”

She also commended Truster for having a sunny outlook on life and for being flexible about the pandemic, technology and weather. “He’s taken it all in stride where others would have given up.”

Swain said GED students also learn technology and soft skills, skills that relate to how one works.