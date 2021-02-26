The Franklin Center offers new opportunities

“The resources here are amazing,” said Debbie Hamrick, coordinator of adult education at The Franklin Center in Rocky Mount. One of those resources is the availability of GED (general educational development) testing on site.
Andy Truster volunteered to be the first person to take the Online Proctored GED Test at The Franklin Center, a program that had just gotten set up to be offered. Through three challenging weeks of facing various technical difficulties and having to change the assessment times and dates due to weather delays, he was finally able to take the assessment.
Upon completion of his test, Truster said, “That was really cool! I liked being able to do the test here!” In the past he had to test in downtown Roanoke, a journey that also involved parking fees.
Truster recently passed his official GED Social Studies assessment, the first of four assessments. The other three are reading/language arts, math and science.
Hamrick said, “We are so glad there is an Online Proctored GED option for our students. Andy will continue to work with his instructor to pursue his learning goals. He said he looks forward to taking and passing another subject test soon.”
Truster grew up in Florida. His family moved to Rocky Mount a little more than two years ago when his brother married a woman from Rocky Mount. His father had been laid off in Florida but was able to find a job in Rocky Mount.
At 35 years of age, it’s been a while since Truster left high school. He didn’t finish because the bullying, due to his having Asperger’s (mild case), had gotten so bad. He added, “It was a nightmare down in Florida trying to find a job that paid decently and accepted someone handicapped.”
Since high school, Truster has been fishing and working odd jobs. In order to improve his job opportunities, he set out to finish his secondary education. After earning his GED he wants to attend Woodrow Wilson, a trade school in Roanoke for people with disabilities so that he can study landscaping.
In addition to Hamrick, Truster’s GED instructor, Lisa Swain, is quite proud of Truster. “His dedication to working in class and studying is exemplary. He has made great improvements, is focused, asks questions and has wonderful goals for his future. I enjoy working with him and look forward to his continued success.”
She also commended Truster for having a sunny outlook on life and for being flexible about the pandemic, technology and weather. “He’s taken it all in stride where others would have given up.”
Swain said GED students also learn technology and soft skills, skills that relate to how one works.
Truster and Swain typically work together on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 9 to 11 a.m. Truster said he wishes the sessions were longer. He added that he’s excited about learning as he is studying. He describes Swain as “cool” because of the way she handles things and answers questions and also appreciates how she helps the students discover the process of how to learn and how to dig for the answers.
Besides expressing his appreciation for The Franklin Center and what it has to offer, Truster said, “It’s not too late to get your GED and GED classes are free.”
Hamrick shared her zeal for adult education and the GED program at The Franklin Center by saying, “We are here. We are open. We are ready to help. Call. Make an appointment to come see me. Let’s get the ball rolling.”
Hamrick may be reached at 483-0179, ext. 2114, and at debbie.hamrick@frco.k12.va.us.