The Landing Love Project receives $100,000 matching gift

Bruno and Tiffany Silva, owners of The Landing Restaurant and The Landing Love Project, recently announced the gift of a $100,000 matching gift donation from David and Michelle Baldacci to expand on the hot meals dinner delivery service for at-risk families and seniors.

“The Landing Love Project is humbled by this generous financial contribution from the Baldaccis as it will go a long way in supporting our mission,” said Bruno Silva. “We recently reached another milestone by delivering over 35,000 meals to those in need within our community. This is the most important thing we have ever done, and The Landing Love Project is a part of us now and we have no plans to stop feeding those in need within our community.”

To support the matching gifts program and help put The Landing Love Project on the path to sustainability, the Baldaccis have committed the $100,000 to support the most effective strategies, tools and best practices for long-term sustainability.

