The Landing Love Project receives $13,700 donation

Local nonprofit 100+ Women Who Care~SML has donated $13,700 to The Landing Love Project. The donation will support the project’s mission to provide meals, support and love to at-risk families and seniors in the greater Smith Mountain Lake area. 100+ Women Who Care~SML is an organization of local women dedicated to making positive local impact through collective giving. Since fall 2016, the organization has donated over $150,000 to support community needs in the counties bordering Smith Mountain Lake.