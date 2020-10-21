 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Landing Love Project receives $13,700 donation
0 comments
top story

The Landing Love Project receives $13,700 donation

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Local nonprofit 100+ Women Who Care~SML has donated $13,700 to The Landing Love Project. The donation will support the project’s mission to provide meals, support and love to at-risk families and seniors in the greater Smith Mountain Lake area. 100+ Women Who Care~SML is an organization of local women dedicated to making positive local impact through collective giving. Since fall 2016, the organization has donated over $150,000 to support community needs in the counties bordering Smith Mountain Lake.

— Submitted by Lynn Stevens

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

See NASA aircraft successfully land on an asteroid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics