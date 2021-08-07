 Skip to main content
Thirteen new COVID cases are reported locally
Friday,  the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported approximately 13 new COVID cases in Franklin County.

The seven-day average number of new daily cases per 100,000 population reported is 19.1.

The Virginia Department of Health reminds citizens the COVID vaccine is readily available at the VDH offices and at all area pharmacies where walk in service is welcomed with no appointments needed.

Vaccine Finder can be used to locate the nearest location administering the vaccine in our county.

Franklin County officials continue to actively monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, thereby offering guidance and collaboration with local and state officials, health care providers, first responders, schools, businesses, human service agencies, etc.

For more information, visit the county’s COVID-19 page: https://www.franklincountyva.gov/678/Coronavirus-COVID-19.

Also information is available at these sites:https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/west-piedmont/ Virginia Department of Health; http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.htm

