Three men charged with robbery in connection with July double shooting

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made three additional arrests in connection with a double shooting in mid-July in the Henry community of Franklin County, according to a news release from Sgt. Megan Patterson.

Austin Kerry Lane, 22, of Concord, North Carolina, was arrested Aug. 10 in Franklin County; Sean Gabriel Schwallenberg, 21, of Hot Springs, was arrested Tuesday in Bath County; and Leon Douglas Mitchell Jr., 22, of Rocky Mount, also was arrested Tuesday in Bath County, Patterson said in the release.

Each faces one count of robbery in residence in connection to the shooting, the release said. Mitchell faces one additional count of grand larceny and two counts of contempt unrelated to the July 14 incident. All three are being held in jail without bond, according to the release.

Around 4:20 a.m. on July 14, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting shots fired at a home in the 100 block of Salthouse Branch Road. Upon arrival, sheriff’s deputies, along with Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety, found Justin Prillaman, 20, deceased, and James Matthew Prillaman, 18, wounded. Matthew Prillaman was taken to the hospital, Patterson said.

