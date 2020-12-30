Three win top honors in poster contest

The pandemic didn’t stop sixth grade student artists at Benjamin Franklin Middle School from participating in the annual Peace Poster Contest.
Using videos and in-person instruction, Freda Nichols conveyed the theme for this year’s contest, which was “Peace Through Service.”
“It is always an honor to work with the Lions Clubs on this project, which has been going on for 14 years,” Nichols said. “This project is one that teaches so many things. The lesson helps students study about the world they live in, and what is special about the different parts of the world and why it is important to try to achieve peace in a world that is so in need of peace.”
This year’s winners for the Ferrum Division are:
First place: Toby Karr, who also placed second in the district
Second place: Nevaeh Manns
Third place: Colleen Wertz
A virtual meeting was held with the Ferrum Lions Club on Dec. 15. The awards were delivered to the school where Nichols was able to personally present them to the winners.