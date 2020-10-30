 Skip to main content
Thrift store set to open Nov. 6
Thrift store set to open Nov. 6

Thrift store set to open Nov. 6

Joanne’s Treasures, which will open Nov. 6, will feature home decor, household items, furniture, lamps and more. The store will be located on the lower level of Stepping Stone Mission with all proceeds benefiting the soup kitchen.

 Submitted photo

A new thrift store called Joanne’s Treasures is scheduled to open Nov. 6 in Rocky Mount.

This store, which is part of the Stepping Stone Mission soup kitchen, will be located in the lower level of that building at 1105 N. Main St. and open every Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All proceeds from sales will benefit Stepping Stone Mission, which feeds those in need in the community. The store will not only support the soup kitchen, but will also provide a source of low-cost, household items for sale.

Items such as furniture, lamps, kitchen items and appliances, home decor, knickknacks, children’s items, and other home essentials will be sold at reduced prices. Clothes and books will not be sold.

Donations will be accepted during store hours and at other times by appointment by calling 493-7884, 493-3170 or 420-1274.

