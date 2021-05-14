Tips for boaters as they prepare for summer

Good preparation gives boaters peace of mind when they are out on the water. Following a few safety checks can help to assure that trips out on the water are safe as well as fun.

Boat operators should check to be sure the boat’s bilge drain plug is in place. Boat yards will sometimes remove a drain plug during servicing to keep water from collecting in the bilge and adding weight that could damage a trailer.

Most boatyards leave it up to the owner to reinstall the plug before launching. Or, some boaters remove the plug after their last trip. Keep a spare plug in a toolbox just in case one goes missing.

Top a boat off with fuel before leaving for an extended outing. Notice the position of a fuel gauge before the top off — that will help in calculating how much fuel is left when the gauge is at that level.

Be sure navigation lights are working even if the plan is to return before dark.

If a boat loses power at night, keep navigation lights on. If the battery is dead, use a flashlight/spot light to let approaching boaters know the boat’s position.