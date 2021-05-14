 Skip to main content
Tips for boaters as they prepare for summer
Good preparation gives boaters peace of mind when they are out on the water. Following a few safety checks can help to assure that trips out on the water are safe as well as fun.

Boat operators should check to be sure the boat’s bilge drain plug is in place. Boat yards will sometimes remove a drain plug during servicing to keep water from collecting in the bilge and adding weight that could damage a trailer.

Most boatyards leave it up to the owner to reinstall the plug before launching. Or, some boaters remove the plug after their last trip. Keep a spare plug in a toolbox just in case one goes missing.

Top a boat off with fuel before leaving for an extended outing. Notice the position of a fuel gauge before the top off — that will help in calculating how much fuel is left when the gauge is at that level.

Be sure navigation lights are working even if the plan is to return before dark.

If a boat loses power at night, keep navigation lights on. If the battery is dead, use a flashlight/spot light to let approaching boaters know the boat’s position.

The boat operator of the vessel should have the engine cut off switch lanyard attached so if he gets thrown overboard, the lanyard will shut down the engine. Another option is a wireless engine cut off switch.

As of April 1, the United States Coast Guard has mandated that attaching an engine cut off lanyard is required for the boat operator on motorized vessels less than 26 feet while underway in federal waters, including Smith Mountain Lake.

Other important tips:

Have a designated skipper at all times.

Life jackets save lives, but only if when they are worn. It is a good idea to wear them all the time, especially after dark.

Have another person on board that is capable of driving the boat in an emergency situation.

- Submitted by Rick Ellett, Sea Tow—Smith Mountain Lake captain and member of the SML Water Safety Council

NECESSARY GEAR

Boat operators should also be sure to have all the necessary gear required by law including:

n Current boat registration.

n Current fishing license if plans are to fish.

n The correct number and size life jackets for each person on board. Inflatable life jackets only count if they are being worn.

n A charged, marine-grade fire extinguisher.

n Visual distress signals such as unexpired red flares (day and night) orange flag (day).

n Audible signals such as a horn, whistle or bell.

n Throwable flotation device.

n Working navigational lights.

n Proof of attending a safe boating class.

Things that are not required by law, but are a good idea to carry on board include:

n A first aid kit.

n Commercial grade handheld spotlight and flashlight with spare batteries.

n An anchor with at least 100 feet of rope and chain to hold a position if a boat loses power. Setting an anchor will keep a boat out of damaging shallow water and allow an assistance vessel to reach.

n A bailing bucket or other suitable container. 

n An extra 50 feet of line to throw as a life line or help tie a boat off.

n A cell phone with a charger. 

n A marine VHF radio. This is a must on the coast and a good back up to a cell phone on the lake.

n A working GPS as it can tell someone the location of a boat if there is an issue and it can be used to get back to a dock or ramp if lost.

n A waterproof lake map.

n A basic tool kit with a knife, screw drivers, wrenches, pliers, spark plug remover, zip ties, electrical tape and duct tape.

n A fast dry synthetic blanket, rain gear and spare clothes.

n Drinking water and sunscreen

