TLAC considering designated no-wakesurfing zones around the lake

The Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission is looking into ways to curtail wakesurfing in some locations around the lake.
Plans are being discussed for a process in which communities will be able to apply to have their location designated as a no-wakesurfing zone.
Guidelines for a proposed no-wakesurfing zone designation are currently being decided by TLAC’s navigation committee. The committee is tasked with presenting the guidelines at TLAC’s next meeting in June.
Randy Stow, a member of the navigation committee, said discussions for the no-wakesurfing zones began after a bill to regulate the popular water sport failed in Virginia’s House of Delegates in February. Introduced by Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, the bill would have forced wakesurfers to stay at least 150 feet from the shoreline.
The goal of the bill was to keep wakesurfers, and the large waves their boats can produce, away from the shoreline. An increasing number of lakefront property owners have opposed wakesurfing.
TLAC has collected reports from homeowners in recent years who have stated that wakes have damaged docks. Others have reported they are afraid to swim near their docks due to the wakes.
The goal of the proposed no-wakesurfing zones, according to Stow, would be to prohibit wakesurfing in areas such as small or narrow coves where it can be a problem for homeowners and damage the shoreline. Stow said no-wakesurfing zones would not just be approved for any community that wants it just because they don’t like it.
“I can’t imagine it would work in open areas of the lake,” Stow said.
While the process is currently being discussed and has not been finalized by the navigation committee, Stow said it would likely be similar to the process for obtaining a no-wake zone at Smith Mountain Lake. A business or community would apply to TLAC for a no-wakesurfing zone. A public meeting would be held for the request. If approved by the TLAC board, the proposal would then go to the Department of Wildlife Resources for final approval.
Before no-wakesurfing zones can be created, all three of the counties surrounding the lake must sign on to the change. TLAC functions as a single entity for the three counties surrounding Smith Mountain Lake designed to carry out lake duties.
A change in each of the county’s ordinances would be necessary to allow for no-wakesurfing zones. A proposal could be sent to supervisors as early as June if approved by TLAC’s board.
Edgar Tuck, representing Bedford County’s District 2, and Lorie Smith, representing Franklin County’s Gills Creek District, are both members of TLAC’s board and have constituents who live on Smith Mountain Lake. They agree that wakesurfing is a growing concern for residents and will be supporting any ordinance changes to allow the no-wakesurfing zones.
“We have property owners who are screaming for relief,” Tuck said.
While there has been vocal concern from lakefront residents, Smith said they still want to assure that any changes don’t put too many limitations on a sport that has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years and brings a growing number of tourists to the lake each year. She said the goal of these zones is to find a balance that both sides can agree on.
“The last thing I want to do is discourage tourism,” Smith said.
Ken Hayes, owner of Smith Mountain Wake Company in Moneta, is concerned that these no-wakesurfing zones will begin to pop up all around the lake if they are created by TLAC. He said the zones could be nearly anywhere, leaving few places for wakesurfers and ultimately killing one of the lake’s most popular activities.
Hayes said he is not against some regulations for wakesurfers. He is in favor of keeping wakesurfing 75 to 100 feet from the shoreline or docks. Currently, wakesurfing follows the same rules as other watersports such as skiing and must be 50 feet from the shoreline or docks.
While Hayes also admits that there are some narrow coves where wakesurfers shouldn’t go, he questioned if TLAC would be transparent in their efforts to create no-wakesurfing zones in parts of the lake. He is concerned zones would be approved without giving the public, or wakesurfers, a chance to dispute the request.
Wakesurfers are also not the biggest problem when it comes to large wakes. Hayes said he believes only a small percentage of the damage reported to docks or the shoreline is actually done by wakesurfing.
“It is not just wakesurfing boats, it is all of the boats,” Hayes said.
Lakefront homeowner and wakesurfer Dan Duenkel agreed that wakesurfing is not as big of a problem as many may believe. He said that the sport has become the scapegoat for any large wakes or wake damage at docks.
Duenkel lives in Merriman Run near Virginia Dare Marina. He said a community across the cove has already spoken with TLAC about receiving a no-wakesurfing zone.
Stow had stated that a community near Virginia Dare Marina had requested a no-wakesurfing zone but did not provide the exact location.
Duenkel said 95% of the boat traffic and large wakes in the cove is not due to wakesurfing. Banning wakesurfing in the cove would do little to fix concerns some of the community’s residents have about large wakes inhibiting recreation or causing damage to docks, he said.
“It has nothing to do with wakesurfing,” Duenkel said.
TLAC is scheduled to discuss the no-wakesurfing zone proposal at its next meeting set for June 8.