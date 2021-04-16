TLAC considering designated no-wakesurfing zones around the lake

While there has been vocal concern from lakefront residents, Smith said they still want to assure that any changes don’t put too many limitations on a sport that has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years and brings a growing number of tourists to the lake each year. She said the goal of these zones is to find a balance that both sides can agree on.

“The last thing I want to do is discourage tourism,” Smith said.

Ken Hayes, owner of Smith Mountain Wake Company in Moneta, is concerned that these no-wakesurfing zones will begin to pop up all around the lake if they are created by TLAC. He said the zones could be nearly anywhere, leaving few places for wakesurfers and ultimately killing one of the lake’s most popular activities.

Hayes said he is not against some regulations for wakesurfers. He is in favor of keeping wakesurfing 75 to 100 feet from the shoreline or docks. Currently, wakesurfing follows the same rules as other watersports such as skiing and must be 50 feet from the shoreline or docks.