Toastmasters club celebrates milestone

Rotenizer said the club's name might conjure a different meaning than its intent. "Yes, you can learn the proper way to make a toast, but to be honest, that is never discussed," he said. "Instead, you learn basic communication skills, which can help in many ways--and relevant, too."

Pat Coleman is a Mary Kay consultant and one of the newest members of the Franklin County club.

"I joined Toastmasters so I can learn to give speeches to a group and also so I can speak comfortably in a crowd," she said. "When I am in front of a skin care class, I want to feel like I know what I am talking about and can get my point across easily. In other words, I want to feel more confident."

Leigh Prom, who co-founded the Franklin County club 20 years ago and serves as its current president, joined Toastmasters 28 years ago. She has been a member of eight clubs in different states, including Washington, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"Initially, I joined Toastmasters to have fun, because I love public speaking and wanted to improve my skills," she said. "I remain a Toastmaster because I see what a difference it makes in the lives of others and because I'm always interested in improving my communication and leadership skills."