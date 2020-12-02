Toastmasters club celebrates milestone

For twenty years, Franklin County Toastmasters has been helping folks improve their public speaking and leadership skills.
The club was recognized recently by the Franklin County Board of Supervisors during its regular monthly meeting with a proclamation.
"Whereas the mission of the Franklin County Toastmasters Club is to provide a mutually supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communicatio and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth," the proclamation read.
"Now, therefore, it be proclaimed, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors do hereby recognize the Franklin County Toastmasters Club and commends the organization for helping people from diverse backgrounds become confident speakers, commicators, and leaders."
The club, which currently has nine members, is part of the larger, nonprofit Toastmasters International. Founded in 1924, Toastmasters currently boasts more than 364,000 members in more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, according to its website.
David Rotenizer, Franklin County's director of tourism, said when he moved to the county, one of the first items on his to-do list was to find a Toastmasters club.
"Boy, was I ever impressed," he said when he found the club. "There are so many communities out there which lack a Toastmasters Club or only meets once a month or the next community over."
Rotenizer said the club's name might conjure a different meaning than its intent. "Yes, you can learn the proper way to make a toast, but to be honest, that is never discussed," he said. "Instead, you learn basic communication skills, which can help in many ways--and relevant, too."
Pat Coleman is a Mary Kay consultant and one of the newest members of the Franklin County club.
"I joined Toastmasters so I can learn to give speeches to a group and also so I can speak comfortably in a crowd," she said. "When I am in front of a skin care class, I want to feel like I know what I am talking about and can get my point across easily. In other words, I want to feel more confident."
Leigh Prom, who co-founded the Franklin County club 20 years ago and serves as its current president, joined Toastmasters 28 years ago. She has been a member of eight clubs in different states, including Washington, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
"Initially, I joined Toastmasters to have fun, because I love public speaking and wanted to improve my skills," she said. "I remain a Toastmaster because I see what a difference it makes in the lives of others and because I'm always interested in improving my communication and leadership skills."
Before COVID-19, the club had been meeting weekly at the Franklin County Public Library. When the library closed because of the pandemic, members had met at Mary Bethune Park; however, colder weather has since pushed meetings virtually on Zoom.
Prom said she would like to see the club roster grow from its current membership of nine to an additional 11 new members.
"We encourage our community members to check us out as we strive to have 20 members to be at charter strength of 20 by 2020," she said.
Visitors are always welcome to attend meetings, which are held Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m., Prom said. Membership dues include a $20 new member fee, plus $54 every six months.
More information about Franklin County Toastmasters is available at www.franklincountytoastmasters.com or by contacting Leigh Prom at 352-8631.
