Town clerk suspended with pay after shoplifting charge
  • Updated
Rocky Mount’s town clerk has been placed on paid administrative leave while she faces a misdemeanor shoplifting charge.

Rebecca Dillon was placed on leave Feb. 25, Town Manager James Ervin said. He declined to elaborate further, stating the matter is a confidential personnel issue.

Dillon, 52, earns a $56,000 salary as town clerk, Ervin said.

The charge stems from an incident alleged to have occurred the evening of Feb. 22 at the Walmart Supercenter at 550 Old Franklin Turnpike in Rocky Mount. Town police issued a court summons to Dillon the following day.

A trial has been scheduled for Sept. 1. Dillon’s defense attorney, Rocky Mount lawyer Brian Mangano, declined to comment Tuesday afternoon.

