Town closes out year mired in controversy

The controversy that former Rocky Mount Police Department Officer Jacob Fracker and Sgt. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson lit with the selfie they took inside the Capitol Crypt on Jan. 6 ignited during an already fraught time for the town of Rocky Mount. Two activist groups have called for the resignations of Town Manager James Ervin and Police Chief Ken Criner over the town’s handling of the officers’ actions.
The town is in fact already in process of hiring a new town manager, as Ervin, who has held the job since 2007, is retiring at the end of April. He announced his plan publicly in September, though his associates in government were aware of his intentions long before.
However, his final year as town manager has ended up being a stormy one. In June 2020, his longtime second in command, Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins, unexpectedly announced his resignation, effective at the end of that month. Aside from his town management duties, Hankins was also the driving force behind the founding of the Harvester Performance Center, the town’s innovative music venue. He served as Harvester CEO in addition to his town management duties.
Virginia Freedom of Information Act requests filed by a group of county residents and business owners dissatisfied with aspects of how town government runs revealed that Hankins continued to receive his full salary after he left Rocky Mount’s employ, and even after he started work Oct. 19 as assistant county manager for Wythe County at a salary of $98,000.
The payments to Hankins ended Dec. 31, Ervin said. According to town records, Hankins was paid a total of $129,742.27 in 2020. Of that amount, close to half, $59,666.53, was paid after June 30, including $1,200 in hazard pay for the months Hankins was on the job after the pandemic began.
Ervin, Hankins and town council members have all declined to comment on the payments, calling the matter a confidential personnel issue.
Earlier that year, as a result of an investigation into complaints filed by three Rocky Mount Police Department employees, Ervin placed Police Chief Criner on administrative leave from April 7 to May 11. Two of those weeks were unpaid leave.
The complaints, filed by records manager Regina Stanley, records clerk Karry Hodges and town fire marshal David Bowles, alleged a hostile work environment and contained allegations of disparaging, profane comments made about employees. The three also filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
A former Rocky Mount police officer, Justin Smith, also filed a complaint with the EEOC against the town. He resigned from the department in June.
Bowles, who retired from the Rocky Mount Police Department in October and took a job with Carilion Clinic, said Monday he ultimately decided not to pursue his EEOC case further because of the expense it could entail.
Roanoke attorney Terry Grimes said Monday that Stanley’s, Hodges’s and Smith’s cases with the EEOC are still pending.
Counting Robertson and Fracker, 10 employees have left the town’s police department since the start of 2020, while only three have been hired as replacements so far. The town had a hiring freeze in place during the early months of the pandemic.
Currently, RMPD employs 18, Ervin wrote Tuesday in an e-mail. Since the start of 2020, eight officers have departed, including Fracker and Robertson. Of the other six, two have retired and four have resigned, Ervin wrote. An additional officer was hired in 2020 but left soon after joining the force.
The town has recently hired five more officers, Ervin wrote, with three of those currently in training. The town’s three school resource officers have been on street patrol while schools are virtual because of COVID-19. “We are generally keeping platoons full with the school resource officers while we fill vacancies,” Ervin wrote.