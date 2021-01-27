Town closes out year mired in controversy

The controversy that former Rocky Mount Police Department Officer Jacob Fracker and Sgt. Thomas “T.J.” Robertson lit with the selfie they took inside the Capitol Crypt on Jan. 6 ignited during an already fraught time for the town of Rocky Mount. Two activist groups have called for the resignations of Town Manager James Ervin and Police Chief Ken Criner over the town’s handling of the officers’ actions.

The town is in fact already in process of hiring a new town manager, as Ervin, who has held the job since 2007, is retiring at the end of April. He announced his plan publicly in September, though his associates in government were aware of his intentions long before.

However, his final year as town manager has ended up being a stormy one. In June 2020, his longtime second in command, Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins, unexpectedly announced his resignation, effective at the end of that month. Aside from his town management duties, Hankins was also the driving force behind the founding of the Harvester Performance Center, the town’s innovative music venue. He served as Harvester CEO in addition to his town management duties.