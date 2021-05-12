Town council approves hospital expansion

The Rocky Mount Town Council approved rezoning two neighboring properties to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Monday. The change will allow for an expansion of the hospital and the services it provides.
During a public hearing for the rezoning request Monday evening, Carl Cline, administrator of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, said the expansion is needed for a more modern hospital that meets the community’s needs.
Expansion plans include doubling the size of the hospital’s two operating rooms into neighboring lots and allow room for more complex procedures as well as an in-house pharmacy.
“In the almost 70-year history of our hospital, we have adapted to the growing needs of our hospital and our community, and together your community and Carilion Clinic have made remarkable improvements in local health care,” Cline said. “I am asking that you help me continue that trend.”
Of the three local residents who spoke at Monday’s public hearing, all were in favor of the proposed expansion. The main concern from each of them was the increase in traffic on Taliaferro Street during construction.
Kyle Lynch, a neighbor on Taliaferro Street, asked that construction crews use the hospital entrance along South Main Street to get to the construction site. He said the street is already crowded at times, and construction could block emergency vehicles.
While a condition to use the South Main Street entrance couldn’t be imposed as part of the rezoning, council members did request assurances from Cline that Taliaferro Street would not be blocked during construction. Cline said he was willing to work with the construction crew to see if the South Main Street entrance can be used.
“We can’t have the street blocked because it’s a dead end. It’s only one way in and one way out,” said Mayor Steve Angle.
Following the discussion, council members unanimously approved the rezone request.
Monday’s council meeting was the first for new Rocky Mount Town Manager Robert Wood, who started May 1 following the retirement of longtime town manager James Ervin.
Angle recognized Ervin who attended Monday’s meeting. He was presented with a resolution from town council as well as a key to the town.
Ervin spoke briefly following the reading of a resolution honoring him and a standing ovation from the council. He thanked council members and town staff for their work during his tenure as town manager.
Ervin said he was “merely a middle man” between the council and town staff.
“I really appreciate being that middle man for that period of time and having the chance to work with some great folks and do some great things,” he said.
Council members also approved the town’s fiscal year 2022 budget on Monday. None of the council members provided any discussion before voting on the budget and tax rates for the town.
The $11.5-million operating budget for fiscal year 2022 includes $6.9 million for the town’s general fund and $3.2 million for the town’s utility fund. The budget also includes the town’s utility capital projects fund operating budget of $489,000 and Harvester Center budget of $868,500.
Tax rates will remain the same in fiscal year 2022 for town residents. The real estate tax levy will remain at 13 cents per $100 of assessed value. Personal property tax levy will stay at 51 cents per $100 of assessed value. Machinery and tools tax levy will continue at 17 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The budget was approved unanimously by council members. The vote on the town’s tax rates was nearly unanimous with only Bobby Moyer voting against. He did not provide any discussion on the reason for his no vote.