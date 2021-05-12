Town council approves hospital expansion

The Rocky Mount Town Council approved rezoning two neighboring properties to Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital on Monday. The change will allow for an expansion of the hospital and the services it provides.

During a public hearing for the rezoning request Monday evening, Carl Cline, administrator of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, said the expansion is needed for a more modern hospital that meets the community’s needs.

Expansion plans include doubling the size of the hospital’s two operating rooms into neighboring lots and allow room for more complex procedures as well as an in-house pharmacy.

“In the almost 70-year history of our hospital, we have adapted to the growing needs of our hospital and our community, and together your community and Carilion Clinic have made remarkable improvements in local health care,” Cline said. “I am asking that you help me continue that trend.”

Of the three local residents who spoke at Monday’s public hearing, all were in favor of the proposed expansion. The main concern from each of them was the increase in traffic on Taliaferro Street during construction.