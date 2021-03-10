Town council honors former member

The Rocky Mount Town Council began its meeting Monday evening by honoring former council member Bobby Cundiff with a special resolution. He resigned from his position on the council in February.
Mayor Steven Angle read the resolution listing Cundiff’s accomplishments during his time on the council. “Mr. Cundiff was a strong advocate for the town’s utility operations and strove to see that the town was fiscally conservative in its endeavors but was also fiscally sustainable, working to see that utility rates resulted in a self-supporting operation even though that was often politically challenging.”
Cundiff resigned at the town council’s Feb. 8 meeting. Ralph Casey was appointed to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of Cundiff’s four-year term that will expire May 2022.
Town council also approved additional funding to replace flocculators at the town’s water plant. The devices mix coagulant into the water during the treatment process allowing particles to clump together and settle out.
Town Manager James Ervin said the devices have never been replaced since the plant opened.
The town set aside $161,000 to replace the flocculators in 2019. Ervin said the lowest bid on the project was $220,000 in addition to other repairs needed at the plant, increasing the cost to $246,000.
Due to the additional cost of the bid and other repairs, an additional $85,000 in funding was requested for the project on Monday.
“This is something that is desperately needed at the water plant,” Angle said of the project. The council voted unanimously to approve the project.
Mark Moore, assistant town manager and community development director, discussed the town’s recent $100,000 grant with council members Monday evening. The grant was originally announced last month.
Moore said the grant will give the town the ability to make several improvements at the park as well as add amenities such as trails, picnic areas and a sidewalk connector to downtown. “We can somewhat extend the downtown area,” Moore said of the project.
The grant was provided by the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.
Celeste Park is a 6-acre parcel donated to the town by the Greer family in 2006. It is located on Franklin Street less than a quarter-mile from downtown.