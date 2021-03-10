Town council honors former member

The Rocky Mount Town Council began its meeting Monday evening by honoring former council member Bobby Cundiff with a special resolution. He resigned from his position on the council in February.

Mayor Steven Angle read the resolution listing Cundiff’s accomplishments during his time on the council. “Mr. Cundiff was a strong advocate for the town’s utility operations and strove to see that the town was fiscally conservative in its endeavors but was also fiscally sustainable, working to see that utility rates resulted in a self-supporting operation even though that was often politically challenging.”

Cundiff resigned at the town council’s Feb. 8 meeting. Ralph Casey was appointed to fill the vacant seat for the remainder of Cundiff’s four-year term that will expire May 2022.

Town council also approved additional funding to replace flocculators at the town’s water plant. The devices mix coagulant into the water during the treatment process allowing particles to clump together and settle out.

Town Manager James Ervin said the devices have never been replaced since the plant opened.