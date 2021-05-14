Town council mulls bike skills park proposal

During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, a representative of the nonprofit Blue Ridge Off-Road Cyclists approached Boones Mill Town Council to discuss the possibility of adding a mountain bike skills park in town.
Created from everyday materials such as tires and pieces of concrete slabs, a skills park is used by mountain bike riders to practice manuevers in a safe environment, according to David Wiseman, a Franklin County resident and member of BROC.
“The idea is to give you a relatively safe place to learn mountain bike skills,” Wiseman said during his presentation to council members. “So why here? Really, there is no formal rec park space in town.”
The park would be located in an open area above Town Hall near the Maurice Turner trail and take approximately 50 hours to build, depending on the number of volunteers and equipment available, Wiseman said.
“We figure we can squeeze in a lot of features in that very small space.”
Wiseman estimated the skills park, which would be mainly for beginners, would cost between $4,000 and $5,000 to build. If the town committed $2,000 to the project, an additional $2,000 could come from a Dig In matching grant from International Mountain Bicycling Association (BROC is a chapter of IMBA) and Shimano, an international company that makes cycling components, fishing tackle and rowing equipment.
“They want to know that there is some local buy-in,” Wiseman said of the Dig In matching grant program. “We’d have to have some sweat equity and some skin in the game.”
The remaining funding could come from corporate sponsorships and individual donations, he added.
The park would attract visitors, and potentially new residents, to the town. “I think having park space is vital,” Wiseman said, noting the growing popularity of the mountain bike trails at Waid Park in Rocky Mount.
Boones Mill Mayor Victor Conner questioned if the town would be liable if someone gets hurt while using the skills park. Wiseman said he wasn’t sure of the answer, but promised to find out and get back to council members.
Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick suggested signage stating that riders using the skills park ride at their own risk.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Fitzpatrick told council members they would hear a presentation about the 2021-22 town budget on May 25. A public hearing on the budget, as well as a hearing to gather input on the disposition of town-owned real property, will be held June 8.
Fitzpatrick said the town’s next drive-in movie night will be Saturday. “A Night at the Museum” will be shown starting at dusk in the area between the train depot and the marketplace on Digby Greene Road. Fitzpatrick said there is enough room for about 75 vehicles and space is available on a first come, first served basis.