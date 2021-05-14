Town council mulls bike skills park proposal

“They want to know that there is some local buy-in,” Wiseman said of the Dig In matching grant program. “We’d have to have some sweat equity and some skin in the game.”

The remaining funding could come from corporate sponsorships and individual donations, he added.

The park would attract visitors, and potentially new residents, to the town. “I think having park space is vital,” Wiseman said, noting the growing popularity of the mountain bike trails at Waid Park in Rocky Mount.

Boones Mill Mayor Victor Conner questioned if the town would be liable if someone gets hurt while using the skills park. Wiseman said he wasn’t sure of the answer, but promised to find out and get back to council members.

Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick suggested signage stating that riders using the skills park ride at their own risk.

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Fitzpatrick told council members they would hear a presentation about the 2021-22 town budget on May 25. A public hearing on the budget, as well as a hearing to gather input on the disposition of town-owned real property, will be held June 8.

Fitzpatrick said the town’s next drive-in movie night will be Saturday. “A Night at the Museum” will be shown starting at dusk in the area between the train depot and the marketplace on Digby Greene Road. Fitzpatrick said there is enough room for about 75 vehicles and space is available on a first come, first served basis.