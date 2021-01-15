Town council stays quiet on RMPD police officers

Due to current statewide COVID-19 restrictions, dozens who had gathered outside the Municipal Building on Donald Street were unable to attend the Rocky Mount Town Council meeting in person Monday night.
A time for public comment traditionally has been a part of each town council meeting. Those who attend the meetings can address the council on any concerns they may have.
In the past two months since the new restrictions were put into place limiting crowd sizes, town council has accepted public comments online, but has chosen not to read them aloud at the meetings. Last month and again on Monday, Mayor Steven Angle only acknowledged that public comments were received and said they would be part of the public record.
About a dozen public comments were submitted before Monday’s meeting regarding two Rocky Mount police officers who were inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. While they were not read aloud during the meeting, they were provided to The Franklin News-Post.
“Frankly, I was upset to learn about their participation in that event which sadly escalated from a protest into a violent confrontation,” Rocky Mount resident K. Madison Williams wrote. “If they merely attended the event, that would be one thing, but posting pictures of themselves standing inside the U.S. Capitol is another matter.”
Katie Peters of Wirtz also submitted a comment to the town asking that the officers face punishment. “I was shocked to learn that our officers participated in the violent riots at the Capitol on Wednesday,” she wrote. “There are many reasons why this is not OK, one of which is that we cannot trust them to enforce the law when they are so clearly proud of breaking it. They should face consequences for their actions.”
One of the comments submitted supported the officers. Judy Damron, of Riner, said the officers should return to work. “Two officers are on leave for attending (the) rally in D.C. This is ridiculous and the officers need to be reinstated.”
Council members chose not to discuss the matter during Monday’s meeting despite the crowd outside. On Wednesday, the two officers were charged by federal authorities with misdemeanors stemming from their presence in the U.S. Capitol.
Council members did discuss a proposal from the Lucky Dog Auction Company on Monday. The company was requesting a special-use permit to relocate its online business to 770 Cornell Road in Rocky Mount.
During the meeting, Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin said the new owners of the property have already made improvements in recent weeks. The property had become a source of blight in the town with multiple inoperable vehicles parked there.
“It’s already looking better than it had been before,” Ervin said before the special-use permit was put to a vote by council members. It was approved unanimously.
Council members also approved additional time off for town employees diagnosed or exposed to COVID-19. Council provided two weeks of time off for employees last year at the start of the pandemic.
Ervin said the additional days help employees to be more open when they have been exposed to COVID-19, which helps to prevent the virus from spreading to others. Without the additional time off provided, Ervin said employees may not mention if they have COVID-19 to avoid having to take unpaid time off if they don’t have enough sick days.