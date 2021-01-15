Town council stays quiet on RMPD police officers

Due to current statewide COVID-19 restrictions, dozens who had gathered outside the Municipal Building on Donald Street were unable to attend the Rocky Mount Town Council meeting in person Monday night.

A time for public comment traditionally has been a part of each town council meeting. Those who attend the meetings can address the council on any concerns they may have.

In the past two months since the new restrictions were put into place limiting crowd sizes, town council has accepted public comments online, but has chosen not to read them aloud at the meetings. Last month and again on Monday, Mayor Steven Angle only acknowledged that public comments were received and said they would be part of the public record.

About a dozen public comments were submitted before Monday’s meeting regarding two Rocky Mount police officers who were inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. While they were not read aloud during the meeting, they were provided to The Franklin News-Post.

“Frankly, I was upset to learn about their participation in that event which sadly escalated from a protest into a violent confrontation,” Rocky Mount resident K. Madison Williams wrote. “If they merely attended the event, that would be one thing, but posting pictures of themselves standing inside the U.S. Capitol is another matter.”