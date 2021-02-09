Town council to meet Feb. 17 to discuss replacement

When reached by phone Tuesday morning, Bobby Cundiff, whose resignation was announced at Monday night's Rocky Mount Town Council meeting, said, "I would rather not make a comment at this time."

"We respect his decision," said Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin. "We respect his privacy."

Because Cundiff was in the second half of his four-year term -- he would have been up for reelection in 2022 -- council has 60 days to appoint a replacement. Council has called a special meeting Feb. 17 to discuss the issue, Ervin said.

Cundiff, retired from a career in retail management, previously served on the council from 1994 to 1998. He won reelection 2010 and has stayed on until Monday's announcement.

Much of the work Cundiff did on council focused on the town's utilities, Ervin said, work that is often invisible to the public.

"He built support on council for essential capital improvements at the utility plants," Ervin said. "He was a big leader in getting our utility rates to a point where the operations were fiscally sustainable."