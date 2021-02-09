 Skip to main content
Town council to meet Feb. 17 to discuss replacement
Bobby Cundiff

When reached by phone Tuesday morning, Bobby Cundiff, whose resignation was announced at Monday night's Rocky Mount Town Council meeting, said, "I would rather not make a comment at this time."

"We respect his decision," said Rocky Mount Town Manager James Ervin. "We respect his privacy."

Because Cundiff was in the second half of his four-year term -- he would have been up for reelection in 2022 -- council has 60 days to appoint a replacement. Council has called a special meeting Feb. 17 to discuss the issue, Ervin said.

Cundiff, retired from a career in retail management, previously served on the council from 1994 to 1998. He won reelection 2010 and has stayed on until Monday's  announcement.

Much of the work Cundiff did on council focused on the town's utilities, Ervin said, work that is often invisible to the public.

"He built support on council for essential capital improvements at the utility plants," Ervin said. "He was a big leader in getting our utility rates to a point where the operations were fiscally sustainable."

Ervin credited Cundiff as an ally in getting crucial improvements made to the town's water and sewer system, including upgrading the 60-year-old water plant's electrical wiring and generator and upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, making the town's low-head dam safe for recreational motors, and being part of the team that worked out the town's interconnection with the Western Virginia Water Authority. "He also helped create a special water and sewer rate for the elderly and disabled that drastically reduced the charges those residents paid."

Cundiff also took the time to get to know the staff at those facilities personally. "He wasn't just some face at the meeting. He had a strong, personally driven agenda" to modernize the town's utilities, Ervin said. "He will be missed."

Editor Karen Dillon contributed to this report.

