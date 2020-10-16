 Skip to main content
Town, county officials welcome owners of event venue
Town, county officials welcome owners of event venue

The Grand at 290

Mark and Nicole Redden, owners of The Grand at 290, are surrounded by Rocky Mount and Franklin County officials, along with members of the Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce, when they cut the ribbon on their new event venue Wednesday. The couple purchased the historic N. Morris Building at 290 South Main St. in uptown Rocky Mount in January 2019. The space includes a 120-seat reception or dining area on the first floor with a wedding venue on the second floor complete with pew seating, a wedding arch and a bridal suite for a bride and her companions to get dressed and ready for the big event.

— Karen Dillon

