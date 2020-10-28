Town issues guidance on trick-or-treating

The Town of Rocky Mount has issued guidelines on trick-or-treating based on guidance from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 10 days or has been in contact with someone with COVID in the past 14 days, should stay home and away from others. Anyone who is self-isolating should not participate in trick-or-treating this year.
Trick-or-treaters should maintain at least a 6-foot distance between others who do not live in their household and should not trick-or-treat in large groups or outside their own neighborhood.
Wash hands before going trick-or-treating or handing out candy. Hand sanitizer should be used while trick-or-treating or handing out candy when soap and water are not available.
A costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask. Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. It can make breathing more difficult.
When giving out treats, avoid direct contact by setting up an outside station with individually bagged treats.
Only trick-or-treat at homes where porch lights are on.
Other safe ways to celebrate Halloween include decorating and carving pumpkins or walking around town to see the scarecrows.
