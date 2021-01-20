Truck reported stolen from 4-H center

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a stolen vehicle from the Smith Mountain Lake 4-H Educational Conference Center in Wirtz, according to a news release from Sgt. Megan Huston.

The sheriff's office received the call Jan. 19 about a white 2003 Chevrolet 2500 pickup stolen from the 4-H center at 775 Hermitage Road, Huston said. The truck, which had a work bed and ladder rack had a license plate number of 58-857S. It also had a 4-H sticker on the tailgate and a 4-H magnet on the door.