Truevine couple celebrates 80th anniversary

On Monday, A.J. and Lillie Reeves celebrated a milestone — their 80th wedding anniversary. A.J., who is now 106, married Lillie, now 97, on Jan. 25, 1941.

In a video recorded during Lillie’s 90th birthday celebration at Ferrum College, A.J. recalled meeting his bride-to-be at a Rock Hill Association meeting. A.J. said he told Lillie’s mother, Dora Young, she had “the prettiest little girl.”

Several years after that first encounter, A.J. saw Lillie again at Holy Trinity Church with several of her friends. Upon seeing her, he said, “It looked like the sun was shining brighter than it was anywhere.”

In 2019, A.J. and Lillie were featured in The Franklin News-Post after they were recognized as that year’s longest married couple in Virginia.

At the time, the couple’s granddaughter, Valerie LeGrand, had entered them in a contest sponsored by Worldwide Marriage Encounter — a marriage enrichment program — to recognize the longest married couple from each state. With the award, A.J. and Lillie also were recognized in the U.S. House of Representatives Congressional Record as the 2019 Virginia winners of Worldwide Marriage Encounter’s Longest Married Couple Project.