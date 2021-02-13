Two recent fires remain under investigation

The Franklin County Fire Marshal's office is investigating a commercial fire on Feb. 7 and a residential structure fire on Feb. 5 in which one person died.

On Feb. 5, crews responded to a 911 call at 6:59 p.m. on Westover Road in Rocky Mount for a report of a singlewide mobile home on fire, according to Franklin County Public Safety Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal Jay Mason.

When crews arrived at 7:04 p.m., the home was "fully involved," Mason said, and one person was found dead inside.

"It was a fatal fire," Mason said. "The identity has not been released publicly yet, just because we're working on confirmation."

The body was sent to the medical examiner's office in Roanoke for an autopsy and positive identification, he said.

Crews from Rocky Mount, Ferrum and Callaway fire departments, Franklin County Public Safety and Franklin County Sheriff's Office responded.

The cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation, Mason said.

Two days later on Feb. 7 at 8:39 a.m., crews responded to a 911 call for a report of smoke coming from storage units at 220 Self Storage on U.S. 220 in Wirtz, Mason said.