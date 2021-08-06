 Skip to main content
Upcoming church-related events
Morningside Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating Pastor Kirby L. Whitfield Sr.’s 30th anniversary at 9 a.m. Sunday.

Guest speaker will be the Rev. Charles Whitfield, First Baptist Church, East Martinsville. Music by soloist Tamika Whitfield Hairston accompany by Marquetta Williamson.

Greater Vision Church will hold a homecoming at 11 a.m. Aug. 15, 100 Hale St., Rocky Mount. Meal to follow in fellowship hall downstairs. Special singing from The Tilley Family.

Rising Sun Missionary Baptist Church, 19655 Snow Creek Road, Penhook, will hold an usher ministry anniversary, inviting all ushers, at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 15.

