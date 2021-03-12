 Skip to main content
Valentines show love for veterans
Photo courtesy of Ken Barron

Students in Tamara Arthur’s class at Franklin County High School sent cards for Valentine’s Day to 64 veterans in the county as a small tribute for their service. Veterans who received cards included those who served during World War II through the conflict in Afghanistan, according to Ken Barron of VFW Post 10840 of Penhook. “The thought and gift of appreciation from a younger generation was greatly appreciated from all the veterans,” Barron said on behalf of the post. “To Mrs. Arthur’s class, God bless you all and thank you.”

