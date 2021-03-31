VDH moves into phase 1c for other essential workers

Last week, the Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District entered phase 1c for other essential workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Essential workers who fall into this category include housing and construction, food service, finance, information technology and communication, media and barbers, stylists and hairdressers.
To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
In Franklin County, the weekly vaccine clinics that were held at The Franklin Center will move to the Pigg River Community Center at 2410 S. Main St., Rocky Mount.
At press time, 2,467,219 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 1,320,424 people fully vaccinated statewide.
In the West Piedmont Health District, 22,676 doses have been administered with 7,981 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. A second dose vaccine clinic will be March 27 at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount for those who received their first dose March 6 at the same location.
In Henry County, 20,535 doses were administered with 6,563 people fully vaccinated. In Martinsville, 5,521 doses were admininstered with 1,855 people fully vaccinated, and 5,773 doses were given in Patrick County, with 1,915 people fully vaccinated.
Positive cases
Positive cases Virginia Department of Health reported 3,833 cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, with 142 hospitalizations and 72 deaths.
Cases in Virginia topped 616,509 this week. The state reports 26,280 hospitalized due to the virus, bringing the state’s total deaths to 10,219.
Elsewhere in the West Piedmont Health District, Henry County has had 4,373 cases, with 311 hospitalizations and 120 deaths. Martinsville has had 1,551 cases, with 137 hospitalizations and 73 deaths. Patrick County has reported 1,279 cases, including 98 hospitalizations and 41 deaths.