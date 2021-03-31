VDH moves into phase 1c for other essential workers

Last week, the Virginia Department of Health’s West Piedmont Health District entered phase 1c for other essential workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Essential workers who fall into this category include housing and construction, food service, finance, information technology and communication, media and barbers, stylists and hairdressers.

To register for the COVID-19 vaccine, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

In Franklin County, the weekly vaccine clinics that were held at The Franklin Center will move to the Pigg River Community Center at 2410 S. Main St., Rocky Mount.

At press time, 2,467,219 people across Virginia have been given at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Virginia Department of Health website. There have been 1,320,424 people fully vaccinated statewide.

In the West Piedmont Health District, 22,676 doses have been administered with 7,981 people fully vaccinated in Franklin County. A second dose vaccine clinic will be March 27 at Benjamin Franklin Middle School in Rocky Mount for those who received their first dose March 6 at the same location.