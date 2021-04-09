VDOT schedules virtual hearing for U.S. 220 project

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a virtual design public hearing for a project to improve seven intersections along U.S. 220 between Roanoke and Martinsville, including two in Franklin County.
The virtual hearing is scheduled for April 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. It also will be recorded and posted to the project page after the hearing.
VDOT representatives plan to make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and answer questions through the chat function after the presentation. To access the hearing information, visit www.virginiadot.org/route220Intersections (click the link for the virtual design public hearing).
VDOT has said the $16.1 million project will reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by modifying seven intersections along the U.S. 220 corridor using an intersection design known as a thru-cut. A thru-cut intersection redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn.
The project includes the following intersections along U.S. 220:
Wirtz Road in Franklin County
Sontag Road/Cassell Drive in Franklin County
Dyer Street in Henry County
Southern Hills Drive/Valley Avenue in Roanoke/Roanoke County
Pheasant Ridge Road/Crossbow Circle in Roanoke/Roanoke County
Buck Mountain Road/Stable Road in Roanoke County
Clearbrook Village Lane/Indian Grave Road in Roanoke County
According to VDOT, modifying these intersections will increase efficiency and create shorter wait times along the U.S. 220 corridor by reducing signal phases. With fewer signal phases, more time can be provided to the highway’s through movements without reducing service to the side streets, according to VDOT.
Public comments can be submitted by completing the comment sheet at the bottom of the virtual design public hearing webpage, by emailing them to Route220Intersections@VDOT.Virginia.gov with “VDOT Route 220 Intersections Virtual Design Hearing Public Comments” in the subject line, or by mailing them to Mr. Brett Elledge, PE, Project Manager, Virginia Department of Transportation, 731 Harrison Ave., Salem VA 24153.
All comments must be submitted by May 1.
Anyone requiring special assistance to provide input or ask additional questions may contact VDOT’s Salem District Office at 387-5353, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.
