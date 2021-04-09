VDOT schedules virtual hearing for U.S. 220 project

The Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a virtual design public hearing for a project to improve seven intersections along U.S. 220 between Roanoke and Martinsville, including two in Franklin County.

The virtual hearing is scheduled for April 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. It also will be recorded and posted to the project page after the hearing.

VDOT representatives plan to make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. and answer questions through the chat function after the presentation. To access the hearing information, visit www.virginiadot.org/route220Intersections (click the link for the virtual design public hearing).

VDOT has said the $16.1 million project will reduce congestion and provide safety improvements by modifying seven intersections along the U.S. 220 corridor using an intersection design known as a thru-cut. A thru-cut intersection redirects side-street through traffic to turn left or right at the signal and to turn directly into businesses or to use a nearby crossover to make a U-turn.

The project includes the following intersections along U.S. 220:

Wirtz Road in Franklin County

Sontag Road/Cassell Drive in Franklin County

Dyer Street in Henry County