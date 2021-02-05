Veteran recalls his experiences during World War II

Over the years, Leavelle held a variety of jobs, including mowing yards and working at Bassett Furniture. He was also a butcher at Simpsons Supermarket and later at Jones Produce. However, the effects of PTSD, he said, made it difficult for him to keep a job over the years. He retired in 1990 after having a hip replacement.

At the end of 2015 and, with the help of his daughter, Alice, Leavelle qualified for disability benefits after years of trying. “They said they didn’t even know how he was able to raise a family,” Alice said once the VA realized how bad her father’s PTSD was. She added that veterans should not give up on getting help.

After returning home from the war, Leavelle married Carrie Young on May 24, 1947, a day after his 20th birthday. He recalled he had been in love with her since their days on the elementary school playground at which time he told her she was going to be his wife.

The couple had four children, Charles III (Chip), Michael, Timothy and Alice Leavelle. After a lengthy illness, Carrie died on Easter morning in 2016. In addition to their four children, they have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.