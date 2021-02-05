Veteran recalls his experiences during World War II

At 93 years old, World War II veteran Charles Leavelle Jr. not only reflects on the events of the war, but also about how those events are related to what is happening in the world today.
“We need to be teaching people now about what happened in World War II, not the Civil War,” Leavelle said. “We need to be careful we don’t get under a dictatorship. We say we’re a Christian nation, but we don’t act like it.”
Leavelle was drafted into the Army in November 1944 at age 17, and at a time when Blacks and whites had to use different drinking fountains. He had completed 10th grade at Franklin County Training School (at that time, high school ended after 11th grade).
After three weeks of training at Fort Meade in Maryland, he was honorably discharged with a handshake, and in order to meet the government’s needs, was reassigned to the Army Air Forces, which became the Air Force in 1947. After starting training in air communications, he was reassigned to ordnance where he dealt with ammunition.
Leavelle arrived in France in December 1945 after 21 days on a ship out of New York. From there he went to Germany where he served in various locations.
He was badly wounded on a spring day in 1946. While his unit was in a convoy of 15 to 20 trucks headed to fly out to Italy, there was an explosion that sent eight or nine men to the hospital. The blast was so powerful Leavelle recalled his comrades saying, “Leavelle flew through the air like a bird.”
He suffered a head injury and spent nearly three weeks in a hospital. It was three days before he knew where he was and that he’d been hit, he recalled.
After his hospital discharge, Leavelle said he received a special assignment in Germany with the engineering division where he worked in carpentry until February 1947.
As part of the 17th Air Ammunitions Squadron and, with the rank of private first class, Leavelle was honorably discharged in March 1947 in New York. He had not been able to contact his family, so they were surprised and excited to see him when he returned home.
At home, Leavelle and his brother, John, engaged in apprenticeship studies at Booker T. Washington School, which was located on the land where the Booker T. Washington National Monument is today. John studied plumbing and Charles studied carpentry.
More than 70 years later, Leavelle said he still suffers from back and hip pain, as well as post-traumatic stress disorder.
While Leavelle wasn’t diagnosed with PTSD until about five years ago, he knew he wasn’t feeling right over the years. He said he sought help from the Veterans Administration in 1949, but recalled they told him it was just something he’d have to live with. In earlier days, those returning from battle were said to be suffering from “shell shock.”
Over the years, Leavelle held a variety of jobs, including mowing yards and working at Bassett Furniture. He was also a butcher at Simpsons Supermarket and later at Jones Produce. However, the effects of PTSD, he said, made it difficult for him to keep a job over the years. He retired in 1990 after having a hip replacement.
At the end of 2015 and, with the help of his daughter, Alice, Leavelle qualified for disability benefits after years of trying. “They said they didn’t even know how he was able to raise a family,” Alice said once the VA realized how bad her father’s PTSD was. She added that veterans should not give up on getting help.
After returning home from the war, Leavelle married Carrie Young on May 24, 1947, a day after his 20th birthday. He recalled he had been in love with her since their days on the elementary school playground at which time he told her she was going to be his wife.
The couple had four children, Charles III (Chip), Michael, Timothy and Alice Leavelle. After a lengthy illness, Carrie died on Easter morning in 2016. In addition to their four children, they have eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Leavelle, the oldest of four boys, was born in Pennsylvania. His father died when he was young, while his mother was pregnant with his youngest brother. The family moved to Rocky Mount when he was 5 years old after his maternal grandmother told her daughter that she should come home so she could “raise a garden and feed them [boys].”
When he was 9 years old, Leavelle started working for the family of barber Henry Blair. He worked for the family for three years, living with them during the school week and returned home on Saturdays after shining shoes at the barbershop (which is now Haywood’s Jewelers). On Mondays he would arrive at Blair’s home (near the library downtown) after school at Franklin County Training School, keeping watch over the fire and helping with chores.
Music has long been a part of Leavelle’s life. While in high school, he and his brothers had a singing group called The Tear Droppers. One of their more notable performances was for the dedication of Franklin County High School.
After high school, Leavelle led The Star Gospel Singers for nearly three decades. His brothers sang with him and later, his oldest son. The group had a program on WYTI Radio and sang at revivals, prisons and other venues in Virginia, New York and Florida. In 1983, they recorded a record with local Outlet Recordings. The group even had an invitation to Carnegie Hall, but turned it down because it was on Father’s Day.
Leavelle said he still sings when he has the opportunity. At last year’s Black History Month Celebration at Rocky Mount’s Walmart, he had the crowd clapping along with him as he sang, “When we walk, we better walk together.” As he spoke to the crowd, he said, “Bullets and bombs didn’t distinguish between Black and white.” Before COVID-19 he had been singing in the choir at First Baptist Church in Rocky Mount.
Service to others, and especially the country, has been important for Leavelle and his family. He has a grandson currently serving, and all four of his children have served in the military.
Besides being wounded, Leavelle’s worst memories of the war were of German children eating out of dumpsters, and the smell of death from dead bodies.
However, fonder memories include the places he visited and the people he met. In Germany, he recalled seeing integrated churches. Integration then was related to Black military service members remaining there after World War I, he said, adding that Black and white soldiers found they had many similarities among themselves.
Leavelle said it was interesting how the German people knew about what certain places in the United States were known for, such as moonshine in southwestern Virginia, crime in Detroit and movies in Hollywood.
After expenses, there wasn’t much left of Leavelle’s $75 month earnings, but he said he did the best he could to send money home. He’s never been a drinker, so being able to easily sell his authorized four quarts per month of liquor provided funds for the family. He also made out well shooting dice, but that came to an end once his mother found out.
Leavelle said it’s important to be thankful. His family is grateful to the Disabled Americans Veterans Chapter 60 at Westlake where he is a member. “Their good support system has helped,” daughter Alice said.
They are also appreciative of the support from their church. Rev. Christopher Coates, Leavelle’s pastor, said Leavelle is chairman of the church’s deacon board and is a central part of the church.
“He really does care about people and he’s breaking barriers inside and outside the church,” Coates said, describing Leavelle as wise. “He can say so much about so many things.”
Leavelle’s children collectively described what it means to have a father who served in World War II. “We are very proud of our father’s service as a soldier and as a husband and father who never compromised his roles within the home, and above all, he never compromised his faith in God. He is our hero.”