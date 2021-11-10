 Skip to main content
Veterans Day ceremonies are scheduled
Veterans Day ceremonies are scheduled

Veterans Day ceremonies are scheduled for the Franklin County Veterans Memorial Park in Rocky Mount and at Ferrum's Vaughn Chapel College Thursday.

Both begin at 11 a.m.

At the memorial park, Army Sgt. 1st Class Roy Jarrett and Army Cpt. Brian Witcher will speak.

At Ferrum College, retired Brig. Gen. Burt Thompson will provide the keynote address.

Thompson serves as president of Data Machines Corp., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business that provides solutions in data analytics, dev-ops, machine intelligence and data science.

Thompson is a graduate of Franklin County High School and Ferrum.

Thompson served as guest speaker at Ferrum's 2014 Commencement.

