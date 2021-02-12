Virginia Department of Health to move to centralized registration system

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Virginians could find they are unable to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine, as the state moves toward a centralized system.

The Virginia Department of Health will be moving all of the local health districts’ waiting lists into a central system, and will be replacing each of the local surveys with a link to the unified system.

The new system is expected to launch at 8 a.m. Tuesday and is intended to offer a more user-friendly way both for people to express interest in getting a shot and for public health officials to manage the lists.

Virginia also has set up a call center to help people with questions about vaccines. The hotline, 877-275-8343, will operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with staff able to help people who don’t have computers or who have difficulty using them. Language translation services will be available.

Until now, Virginia’s local health districts have been on their own to use whatever resources they could cobble together to preregister people. Phone systems have been inadequate, and people have been frustrated at the lack of response and coordination.