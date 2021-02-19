Virginia LEARNS work group seeks public's input

A work group to assess student needs and support schools this spring and summer as they offer or expand in-person instruction is seeking comment from parents and other members of the public.

The Virginia LEARNS (Leading, Engaging, Assessing, Recovering, Nurturing and Succeeding) workgroup — which includes educators, school administrators, mental health professionals, parents and leaders of community organizations — conducted its first virtual meeting Feb. 17.

Work group members, including Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs and Anthony Swann, a fifth-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School and 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, were appointed by Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.

“Ultimately, our goal is to provide a guidance document — or documents — to guide schools on how to recover and make sure our students are where they need to be,” Lane told the work group. “We have an aggressive timeline, but I believe the Virginia LEARNS work group has the right expertise to help our schools — regardless of where they are today — address learning losses and set priorities for the spring and summer, and prepare for 2021-2022.”