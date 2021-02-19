 Skip to main content
Virginia LEARNS work group seeks public's input
A work group to assess student needs and support schools this spring and summer as they offer or expand in-person instruction is seeking comment from parents and other members of the public.

The Virginia LEARNS (Leading, Engaging, Assessing, Recovering, Nurturing and Succeeding) workgroup — which includes educators, school administrators, mental health professionals, parents and leaders of community organizations — conducted its first virtual meeting Feb. 17.

Work group members, including Franklin County Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs and Anthony Swann, a fifth-grade teacher at Rocky Mount Elementary School and 2021 Virginia Teacher of the Year, were appointed by Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane.

“Ultimately, our goal is to provide a guidance document — or documents — to guide schools on how to recover and make sure our students are where they need to be,” Lane told the work group. “We have an aggressive timeline, but I believe the Virginia LEARNS work group has the right expertise to help our schools — regardless of where they are today — address learning losses and set priorities for the spring and summer, and prepare for 2021-2022.”

In announcing the public comment opportunity, Lane said the work group and Virginia Department of Education staff are seeking comment on the following topics:

• Suggestions or recommendations of practices that have worked well over the last year

• Concerns about practices that have not worked well over the last year, and suggestions for addressing them

• Types of resources and supports school divisions, parents and communities most need

• Best practices in remediating students and creative schedules to support these efforts

Comments via a Google form (bit.ly/3qCXrFk) will be accepted through March 1.

The Virginia LEARNS work group will issue a report by the end of April on its findings regarding the reopening of schools and mitigating the impact of the pandemic on learning and student mental health.

